Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has a few regrets about Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente hasn’t had an easy time sleeping in recent days.
Once Fuente lays down he starts going over Saturday’s 32-29 loss to Notre Dame and the decisions he made down the stretch.
The 2-point conversion late in the third quarter looms largest in his mind.
“If I had it to do over again, I would have put the field goal unit on after we jumped offsides,” Fuente said. “That's probably no big secret. Kind of got my pride and pissed-offedness got in the way of me making a good decision there. I hurt the football team. It bugs me bad. It bothers me a lot.”
The 2-point attempt came after Jermaine Waller returned an interception for a touchdown to give the Hokies a 22-21 lead. Fuente consulted his 2-point conversion chart — most coaches have a version of one — that recommended he go for the points that late in the game.
“The boiled down version is if you are up by one in the fourth quarter you go for two,” Fuente said.
He relied on the chart since there were only 55 seconds left on the clock in the third, and doesn’t regret that initial impulse. The problem came when the offense jumped offsides and knocked Tech back to the 8-yard line.
“In my opinion, going for two right there with the ball on the 3-yard line is the right call, going for two from the eight is not,” Fuente said.
Fuente also considered going for a 2-point conversion after Braxton Burmeister gave the Hokies a 28-21 lead pending an extra point in the fourth quarter. Two points in that situation would have given Tech a two possession lead with 3:55 left in the game.
“The super aggressive way is to go for two right there,” Fuente said.
Fuente quickly opted to kick the extra point in that situation.
“We use a traditional one (chart), a little more traditional as opposed to some of the more extreme ones,” he said.
Fuente’s main other source of frustration came in the final two minutes when Tech punted at its own 27-yard line after a quick three and out with 1:56 left and the game tied at 29-29.
Based on a model developed for the NFL by Ben Baldwin, going for it was the best option statistically based on factors in that moment (game tied, fourth-and-1 and 73 yards from opponent’s end zone).
The model gave Tech a 15.7% better winning percentage (52%) if they went for it in that situation.
Fuente stood by the decision to punt since he thought his defense would be able to stop Notre Dame’s offense, but he would still like a do-over.
“We should have lined up on offense and tried to keep them from calling timeout,” Fuente said. “We should have made them think we were going for it. If they jump offsides great, but more importantly they didn't call timeout until we brought the punt team up....maybe could have gotten some more time off the clock.”
The officials gave Notre Dame the timeout with 2:03 left on the clock before the 40-second play clock started running.
Fuente said those moments from what he described as a “gut-wrenching defeat” will stick with him for a long time.