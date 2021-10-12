Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente has a few regrets about Saturday’s loss to Notre Dame

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente hasn’t had an easy time sleeping in recent days.

Once Fuente lays down he starts going over Saturday’s 32-29 loss to Notre Dame and the decisions he made down the stretch.

The 2-point conversion late in the third quarter looms largest in his mind.

“If I had it to do over again, I would have put the field goal unit on after we jumped offsides,” Fuente said. “That's probably no big secret. Kind of got my pride and pissed-offedness got in the way of me making a good decision there. I hurt the football team. It bugs me bad. It bothers me a lot.”

The 2-point attempt came after Jermaine Waller returned an interception for a touchdown to give the Hokies a 22-21 lead. Fuente consulted his 2-point conversion chart — most coaches have a version of one — that recommended he go for the points that late in the game.

“The boiled down version is if you are up by one in the fourth quarter you go for two,” Fuente said.