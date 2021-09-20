Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente: ‘I don’t know who is going to play right tackle’ against Richmond

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech is facing significant uncertainty at right tackle going into this weekend’s game against Richmond.

Starting right tackle Silas Dzansi suffered a right ankle injury in the loss to West Virginia on Saturday and his backup Parker Clements didn’t make the trip after suffering an undisclosed injury at practice in the days leading up the game.

Tech’s depth at tackle was one of the coaching staff’s biggest concerts throughout the offseason.

“I don't know who is going to play right tackle,” Fuente said, on Monday. “Both those guys, Parker and Silas were out there yesterday (at practice). I hope they continue to get healthy. We had a staff meeting tonight where I will get an update on their status and try to develop a plan. But I don't have an answer for you. That's the way it is, we have got to find a way to go."

Dzansi was still wearing a walking boot on his right foot when he was spotted at the team’s athletic facility. He suffered the injury in the first quarter of Tech’s loss to West Virginia and didn’t return to the game.

Fuente said Clements would have played (or at least rotated in) had he been available. Clements made his collegiate debut at tackle in Week 2 late in the game against Middle Tennessee.