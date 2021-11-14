Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente: ‘I love Keshawn King’

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King’s teammates surrounded him on the sidelines at Lane Stadium on Saturday and wouldn’t let him go until everyone got the chance to give him a little dap.

That extended celebration came on the heels of King putting the Hokies up 14-0 against Duke with a 47-yard catch out of the backfield.

It was nearly two years to the day King last scored — he ran for a touchdown in a 2019 blowout win over Georgia Tech — and the first time he touched the ball on offense in more than a month.

"I think it's a glimpse of what Keshawn is capable of,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, after the the 48-17 win. “I love Keshawn King.”

Fuente had been looking for an opportunity all season long to get King more involved.

The Hokies went into the game against Notre Dame hoping to make him more of a focal point of the offense, but he suffered an ankle injury in the first half that caused him to miss three of the team’s next four games.

King came into Saturday’s game with 17 carries on the season for 29 yards coming and only one catch.