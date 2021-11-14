Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente: ‘I love Keshawn King’

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Keshawn King’s teammates surrounded him on the sidelines at Lane Stadium on Saturday and wouldn’t let him go until everyone got the chance to give him a little dap.
That extended celebration came on the heels of King putting the Hokies up 14-0 against Duke with a 47-yard catch out of the backfield.
It was nearly two years to the day King last scored — he ran for a touchdown in a 2019 blowout win over Georgia Tech — and the first time he touched the ball on offense in more than a month.
"I think it's a glimpse of what Keshawn is capable of,” Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said, after the the 48-17 win. “I love Keshawn King.”
Fuente had been looking for an opportunity all season long to get King more involved.
The Hokies went into the game against Notre Dame hoping to make him more of a focal point of the offense, but he suffered an ankle injury in the first half that caused him to miss three of the team’s next four games.
King came into Saturday’s game with 17 carries on the season for 29 yards coming and only one catch.
After a solid week of practice, Tech’s coaching staff found the perfect spot for King to make an impact early in the second quarter after Duke turned it over on downs at their own 47-yard line.
King swung out of the backfield on first down and ran straight past safety Lummie Young after the snap. Duke had a pair of defenders in the area shadowing Changa Hodge down the sideline, but they didn’t realize the ball was going to King until it was too late.
Burmeister hit King in stride right as he was turning back over his shoulder to look for the ball.
“Oh, got him,” ACC Network analyst Mark Herzlich said right as King got past Young.
Tech ended up with 573 total yards of offense (a season-high 297 rushing) and King helped push that total over the 500 mark by piling on the yardage late in the game. The Hokies last possession consisted of five plays and all five of those plays were handoffs to King.
The highlight of the drive was a 49-yard cutback run that had middle linebacker Shaka Heyward and safety Jaylen Stinson both tripping over their feet. He also made corner Tony Davis miss downfield to get a few extra yards.
Two plays later King strolled into the end zone for a 4-yard gain and finished the game with nine carries for 90 yards.
It was the kind of performance fans have been waiting to see since King ran for 119 yards in just his third career game. There was already buzz surrounding King at the time as a four-star recruit out of Oakleaf High School in Florida with a lengthy highlight reel of explosive plays.
Fuente hopes Saturday’s game won’t be another false start for the talented back.
“I'm unrelenting in my desire to have him continue to do things the right way and he knows that,” Fuente said. “That's the beautiful part about it, there's not a more pleasurable person to be around when he's right. We've seen a lot of that here lately. That's pretty fun to be around.”