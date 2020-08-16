Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente: ‘I think the guys are doing a heck of a job'

Tech has added additional recovery days throughout fall camp and won’t do any tackling to the ground in the first week of practice.

“I’m not being critical, but between the COVID situation and the NCAA continuing to maneuver through all this and everything that they read, they’ve got a lot going on, obviously,” Fuente said. “And I think they’ve done a remarkable job handling all of that and trying to focus on what they can control and getting out there and getting good work. I don’t know that it looks the same as it would look if we had 15 spring practices and an entire summer. I would say it does not, but under the circumstances, I think the guys are doing a heck of a job.”

Tech’s tentative steps forward means the team’s position battles — most notable at running back — are unfolding slowly. The Hokies are in a good position considering the team returns nine starters on both sides of the ball along with nearly all of last year’s starting specialists.

The biggest work in progress is on the defensive side of the ball where players are still familiarizing themselves with a defensive staff that was overhauled in the offseason after defensive coordinator Bud Foster retired. New defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton, who continues to coach the safeties, was the only returning position coach.

“I watched the guys out there, they were playing hard and adjusting to some tweaks and changes and new coaches in those roles,” Fuente said. “I think we are off to a good start. We are kind of just getting off the ground here now four practices in, but I've been pleased with how the kids have responded."

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.