Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente on staff: ‘I don’t anticipate there being any changes’

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente doesn’t have any plans to overhaul his coaching staff for a second straight year.
It was one of the topics that came up when Fuente met with athletic director Whit Babcock on Monday. The two discussed a wide-range of issues in the four-hour sit down. Babcock said he was “energized” coming out of the meeting, and announced plans to move forward with Fuente as coach in a virtual press conference 24 hours later.
While they discussed the coaching staff at length, Babcock didn’t demand Fuente make any changes to a coaching staff that went through some significant changes last year.
“There were no demands made where ‘if you want to stay here, you have to do X,” Babcock said, on Tuesday. “Because hopefully I’m a coach’s AD. You give them advice, you do that, but they sink or swim with their own people. I think the staff that he’s brought together – a lot of new ones, right? Haven’t even been here a year – pretty pleased and ready to give them a chance to show what they can do.”
Fuente overhauled the defensive coaching staff after longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster stepped down at the end of last season. Fuente named safeties coach Justin Hamilton as Foster’s replacement, but he was the only defensive assistant retained. He also replaced running backs coach Zohn Burden with Adam Lechtenberg.
Tech finished 5-6 last year and the team’s defensive struggles were a big reason why. The Hokies gave up 447.5 yards per game (No. 103 in the FBS out of 127 teams) and 32.1 points (No. 85), but Babcock wasn’t ready to judge the defensive staff given the impact COVID-19 had on the offseason.
The team didn’t have a single spring practice and had little continuity in the fall as COVID made its way through much of the team and coaching staff.
“We seem to have some very talented people over there,” Babcock said. “Maybe rising stars, hopefully so. Coaches and people that know the business know that we tried to put our own system in with no spring ball. It did not go quite as easy, understandably.”
It helped that the defense ended the season on a high note by beating Virginia 33-15 in the Commonwealth Cup. Tech held UVa to 55 rushing yards and beat up quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who was coming off back-to-back games with 400-plus total yards.
Much of the fanbase’s frustration with the staff has been directed at offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. Cornelsen spoke to the media for the first time this season on Wednesday and addressed that frustration.
“I grew up in a coaching family so I knew what I was getting into in this profession and certainly at this position on a staff so I promise you I have plenty to worry about during a game week,” Cornelsen said. “...There’s always going to be criticism. There’s always calls that I want back. That’ll never change, ya know.”
Tech’s offense was ranked No. 29 in total offense (440.7 yards per game) and No. 45 in scoring (31.1 points). The Hokies averaged more yards per play (6.7) than Clemson, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. The offense did have notable struggles on third down and in the red zone.
“There was nothing predicability wise,” Cornelsen said, of his third down calls. “A couple things we wanted to maybe do a little bit more of that had been good for us that we probably needed to go back to a little bit more but it’s, every week the defenses play you a little different.”
Fuente started meeting individually with staff members on Wednesday and that will continue the rest of the week. He said he’s evaluating every aspect of what Tech did this season, but his plan is to push his staff to get better instead of showing them the door.
“I explained my opinion of the strengths and weaknesses of the people that we have and how they all seem to fit together and where we need to get more of, who’s overachieving and all those sorts of evaluations,” Fuente said, on Wednesday. “But I don’t anticipate there being any changes.”
