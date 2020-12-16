Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente on staff: ‘I don’t anticipate there being any changes’

Tech finished 5-6 last year and the team’s defensive struggles were a big reason why. The Hokies gave up 447.5 yards per game (No. 103 in the FBS out of 127 teams) and 32.1 points (No. 85), but Babcock wasn’t ready to judge the defensive staff given the impact COVID-19 had on the offseason.

The team didn’t have a single spring practice and had little continuity in the fall as COVID made its way through much of the team and coaching staff.

“We seem to have some very talented people over there,” Babcock said. “Maybe rising stars, hopefully so. Coaches and people that know the business know that we tried to put our own system in with no spring ball. It did not go quite as easy, understandably.”

It helped that the defense ended the season on a high note by beating Virginia 33-15 in the Commonwealth Cup. Tech held UVa to 55 rushing yards and beat up quarterback Brennan Armstrong, who was coming off back-to-back games with 400-plus total yards.

Much of the fanbase’s frustration with the staff has been directed at offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen. Cornelsen spoke to the media for the first time this season on Wednesday and addressed that frustration.