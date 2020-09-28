Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente ‘optimistic’ starting DB Jermaine Waller will be back soon

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente made it sound Monday like starting defensive back Jermaine Waller’s absence in the season opener wasn’t related to COVID-19.

The Hokies had 23 players who weren’t able to play against N.C. State (and multiple defensive coaches also kept home) on Saturday night, but the team didn’t detail the reasons behind each absence. Safety Nasir Peoples and wide receiver Jaden Payoute were among the players listed after suffering season ending injuries during fall camp.

Waller suffered a foot injury last season that kept him out of the Belk Bowl. He was expected to miss spring camp and Fuente didn’t talk much about Waller’s status through fall camp other than to say he would “probably” start at cornerback alongside Armani Chatman in the opener.

Tech went with Chatman and Brion Murray instead and recent Illinois State grad transfer Devin Taylor rotated in throughout the game. Chatman had four tackles (two solo) with a pass breakup. Murray had five tackles (three solo) and a second-half interception.

Fuente said he was hopeful Waller wouldn’t be out of the lineup for long.