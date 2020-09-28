Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente ‘optimistic’ starting DB Jermaine Waller will be back soon

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente made it sound Monday like starting defensive back Jermaine Waller’s absence in the season opener wasn’t related to COVID-19.
The Hokies had 23 players who weren’t able to play against N.C. State (and multiple defensive coaches also kept home) on Saturday night, but the team didn’t detail the reasons behind each absence. Safety Nasir Peoples and wide receiver Jaden Payoute were among the players listed after suffering season ending injuries during fall camp.
Waller suffered a foot injury last season that kept him out of the Belk Bowl. He was expected to miss spring camp and Fuente didn’t talk much about Waller’s status through fall camp other than to say he would “probably” start at cornerback alongside Armani Chatman in the opener.
Tech went with Chatman and Brion Murray instead and recent Illinois State grad transfer Devin Taylor rotated in throughout the game. Chatman had four tackles (two solo) with a pass breakup. Murray had five tackles (three solo) and a second-half interception.
Fuente said he was hopeful Waller wouldn’t be out of the lineup for long.
“I know he really wants to be out there so I’m optimistic that he’ll feel comfortable and he’ll be back with us shortly,” Fuente said.
Waller, who was honorable mention All-ACC in 2019, made the Jim Thorpe Award preseason watch list. The award is given out annually to the nation’s defensive back. He had 46 tackles (33 solo) with 1.5 sacks, 13 passes defended and three interceptions last season.
One other expected defensive starter that was limited in the opener was DaShawn Crawford. The defensive tackle only played a handful of snaps and limped off the field early in the second quarter. Sophomore Norell Pollard started in his place alongside Jarrod Hewitt.
“DaShawn will work his way back into playing shape and be able to play,” Fuente said.
Tech signed the junior college transfer last year and he jumped into a starting role after enrolling early. He finished last season with 27 tackles (14 solo) with six tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three quarterback hurries.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!