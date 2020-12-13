Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente plans on leaving potential bowl decision up to players

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech players will likely decide if the program’s streak of 27 straight bowl appearances will continue.

The Hokies' 33-15 win in the Commonwealth Cup over Virginia on Saturday night combined with multiple ACC teams (Boston College and Pittsburgh) taking themselves out of contention has increased the likelihood of the program receiving an invitation.

The team’s 5-6 record would normally disqualify them from a bowl appearance, but the NCAA has waived bowl eligibility requirements this season.

Tech coach Justin Fuente spoke again of the hardships this season brought, but he doesn’t plan on weighing in on the issue on Sunday when he said he will gather the team to discuss the topic.

“I’ve told them that it’s all up in the air, that we’ve got to focus on this and we’ll talk about it in the future, so I don’t know,” Fuente said. “I just know … like I know how I feel, but I’m not saying anything. I want them to get what they want. They deserve that. So we’ll see.”

Playing in a bowl game would keep players on campus while classes have all moved online and they would continue going through the strict COVID-19 protocols, which includes multiple coronavirus tests a week.