Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente plans on leaving potential bowl decision up to players

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech players will likely decide if the program’s streak of 27 straight bowl appearances will continue.
The Hokies' 33-15 win in the Commonwealth Cup over Virginia on Saturday night combined with multiple ACC teams (Boston College and Pittsburgh) taking themselves out of contention has increased the likelihood of the program receiving an invitation.
The team’s 5-6 record would normally disqualify them from a bowl appearance, but the NCAA has waived bowl eligibility requirements this season.
Tech coach Justin Fuente spoke again of the hardships this season brought, but he doesn’t plan on weighing in on the issue on Sunday when he said he will gather the team to discuss the topic.
“I’ve told them that it’s all up in the air, that we’ve got to focus on this and we’ll talk about it in the future, so I don’t know,” Fuente said. “I just know … like I know how I feel, but I’m not saying anything. I want them to get what they want. They deserve that. So we’ll see.”
Playing in a bowl game would keep players on campus while classes have all moved online and they would continue going through the strict COVID-19 protocols, which includes multiple coronavirus tests a week.
The players that spoke to the media (five in total) presented a united front on Saturday night expressing a desire to suit up one more time.
“I’d definitely love to play in a bowl,” Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert said. “I’ve never been to a bowl game so being able to play in a bowl would be something great, keep the streak going, so I guess we’ll see what happens.”
Herbert spent four years at Kansas where the team won a combined nine games.
Tech veteran safety Divine Deablo, who like Herbert was invited to the Senior Bowl last week, was in agreement.
“Yeah, I want one more opportunity to play with my brothers,” Deablo said, with a smile.
Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt spoke earlier in the week made the decision sound like a no-brainer.
“If there’s a bowl game that we’re gonna get invited to, we want to play,” Hewitt said. “There’s not a shot that we’re going to say no to playing.”
Tech is 1-3 in bowl games under Justin Fuente with the lone win coming in the 2016 Belk Bowl over Arkansas. The Hokies came back from a 24-point first half deficit to win the game. They made a return to the Belk Bowl last year, but lost 37-30 to Kentucky. They lost in the 2017 Camping World Bowl to Oklahoma State and the 2018 Military Bowl to Cincinnati.
