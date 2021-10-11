Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente: QB Braxton Burmeister should be 'full go' against Pittsburgh

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister was given the all clear from the team's training staff this weekend after suffering a right shoulder in a 32-29 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.
Fuente said Burmeister would be "full go" this week at practice as the team prepares to face Pittsburgh.
"Everything I’ve heard is he’s going to be good to go," Fuente said.
Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi also weighed in with his thoughts on Virginia Tech's quarterback situation during his press conference on Monday.
"Burmeister will be ready to go," Narduzzi said. "Came back in the game, looked like he hurt his funny bone. Didn't look like it affected him much. So he'll be back. We expect to see him."
After the game on Saturday, Burmeister said his right arm went numb after taking a hit late in the third quarter from Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Burmeister scrambled from the pocket on the play and Ademilola landed on him with all his weight.
He came back into the game midway through the fourth quarter when his backup Connor Blumrick went down with an injury. Burmiester said the training staff cleared him to return after receiving treatment in the locker room and the numbness went away.
Burmeister was still in obvious discomfort as he tried to close out the game, most notably when he ran for a 19-yard touchdown and nearly collapsed onto the sideline when he returned to the bench.
“I don’t even know what happened,” Fuente said, after the game on the touchdown. “He just started running and ran around the whole thing and then scored. He is a competitor, now. He is into the competition.”
Burmeister and receiver Tre Turner nearly connected for a long completion in the final two minutes that would have put Tech just outside field goal range with the game tied 29-29. He finished the game with 171 passing yards (14 of 29) with an interception. He also led the team with 42 yards rushing.
On the season, Burmeister has 930 passing yards (58.8%) with five touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 182 rushing yards (3.4 yards per carry) with two touchdowns.
Tech is 6-3 with Burmeister as the starting quarterback the last two years.