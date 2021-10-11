Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente: QB Braxton Burmeister should be 'full go' against Pittsburgh

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente said starting quarterback Braxton Burmeister was given the all clear from the team's training staff this weekend after suffering a right shoulder in a 32-29 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday.

Fuente said Burmeister would be "full go" this week at practice as the team prepares to face Pittsburgh.

"Everything I’ve heard is he’s going to be good to go," Fuente said.

Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi also weighed in with his thoughts on Virginia Tech's quarterback situation during his press conference on Monday.

"Burmeister will be ready to go," Narduzzi said. "Came back in the game, looked like he hurt his funny bone. Didn't look like it affected him much. So he'll be back. We expect to see him."

After the game on Saturday, Burmeister said his right arm went numb after taking a hit late in the third quarter from Notre Dame defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola and defensive end Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa. Burmeister scrambled from the pocket on the play and Ademilola landed on him with all his weight.