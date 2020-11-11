Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente running scout team in hopes of getting the Hokies back on track

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente labeled the Hokies as a “very inconsistent football team” coming off a 38-35 loss to Liberty.
The uneven performance wasn’t isolated to Saturday.
Fuente has found the Hokies’ execution lacking each of the last three weeks, and is frustrated with the similar up and down performance at recent practices.
He took the first step towards addressing the problem with extended team meetings over the weekend. Fuente made a more significant change at Tuesday’s practice by taking the reins of the scout team.
“There was a lot more juice, a lot more excitement, a lot more kind of just being more urgent,” Virginia Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt said. “You know if the head man is over there running the scout team, you know you’re going to have to be giving your all, giving your best. To be honest, that’s kind of where we lack a little bit.”
Retired defensive coordinator Bud Foster was heavily involved in coaching the scout team in recent years. Fuente stepped into the role for the first time this week, and Hewitt saw immediate results.
“Now we know we’re going to get a good look,” Hewitt said. “It’s going to be crisp, it’s going to be clean, so as a defense, we’re excited for him to come over and kind of give what the guys need.”
The scout team has tried to simulate the mobile quarterbacks — Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, Liberty’s Malik Willis and Miami’s D’Eriq King — on the schedule in recent weeks with mixed results. Cunningham and Willis combined to throw for 567 yards (66%) with six touchdowns and 155 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry).
Part of the problem is that Braxton Burmeister isn’t available to be Tech’s scout team quarterback. He had success in the role last season, but is now Tech’s No. 2 quarterback.
The Hokies have gone with a rotation of players this fall, but Fuente declined to name any of them earlier this week. Hewitt along with linebacker Dax Hollifield and defensive back Jermaine Waller were similarly tight-lipped about the scout quarterback situation.
“It’s hard to simulate a guy like King,” Hollifield said. “There’s a reason he’s in the Heisman race. Last week, when I watched him against N.C. State, he lit ‘em up. I’m very impressed with him. I don’t think anybody can really simulate that, but we’re doing the best job we can. Just getting all the other positions to really mimic what they do they do.”
Fuente’s oversight is a step in the right direction.
“Like the demeanor,” Waller said. “We not playing. We serious. We ain’t out there just to be out there. Everybody going to play their role and do their part and be full speed. We not just doing it to clock in. He really trying to put us on work and make the change.”
