Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente running scout team in hopes of getting the Hokies back on track

The scout team has tried to simulate the mobile quarterbacks — Louisville’s Malik Cunningham, Liberty’s Malik Willis and Miami’s D’Eriq King — on the schedule in recent weeks with mixed results. Cunningham and Willis combined to throw for 567 yards (66%) with six touchdowns and 155 rushing yards (5.5 yards per carry).

Part of the problem is that Braxton Burmeister isn’t available to be Tech’s scout team quarterback. He had success in the role last season, but is now Tech’s No. 2 quarterback.

The Hokies have gone with a rotation of players this fall, but Fuente declined to name any of them earlier this week. Hewitt along with linebacker Dax Hollifield and defensive back Jermaine Waller were similarly tight-lipped about the scout quarterback situation.

“It’s hard to simulate a guy like King,” Hollifield said. “There’s a reason he’s in the Heisman race. Last week, when I watched him against N.C. State, he lit ‘em up. I’m very impressed with him. I don’t think anybody can really simulate that, but we’re doing the best job we can. Just getting all the other positions to really mimic what they do they do.”

Fuente’s oversight is a step in the right direction.

“Like the demeanor,” Waller said. “We not playing. We serious. We ain’t out there just to be out there. Everybody going to play their role and do their part and be full speed. We not just doing it to clock in. He really trying to put us on work and make the change.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.