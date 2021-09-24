Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente’s respect for FCS teams like Richmond runs deep

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente speaks fondly of his time coaching at the FCS level.
Before TCU coach Gary Patterson gave him his big break, Fuente spent six years coaching at Illinois State when the FCS was known as Division 1-AA. The school is where he met his future wife and many of his current colleagues including Brad Cornelsen, Vance Vice and Jafar Williams.
That experience both as a coach and a player — he spent two years starting at quarterback for Murray State — means his teams have always approached FCS opponents during his tenure with a great deal of respect.
“This is a veteran football team coming into our place that is very well coached on both sides of the ball and on special teams,” Fuente said, of Richmond. “They got four or five defensive lineman that would play for us. They got skill players. They got scheme. We are going to have to have a heck of a week at practice and get some guys healthy to kind of be back to full strength there. We are going to need it."
There have been 10 FBS teams that have lost to FCS opponents this season, a list that includes Florida State, Washington, Vanderbilt and Arizona. That’s a big number through only three weeks of the season considering there was a combined 12 losses for FBS teams against FCS opponents from 2018-2020.
Tech is 4-0 against FCS teams during Fuente’s tenure with the most recent wins coming over Rhode Island and Furman in 2019. There were some tense moments in the Furman game for the Hokies after going into halftime trailing 14-3.
Fuente anticipates Richmond won’t go down without a fight either.
One of the biggest reasons why is quarterback Joe Mancuso, who has 20 career starts under his belt and ranks seventh all-time in Richmond history with 6,009 total yards of offense.
“It starts with him, this is a big kid, best I can tell, who throws the ball well,” Fuente said. “...He's not a stationary target. This is a big athletic kid who can move around and run the football a little bit. An accomplished passer. That's a difficult task to tackle. There's a reason they have been successful.”
The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder has 668 yards (62.1%) with six touchdowns this season and 112 rushing yards. In a win over Howard, he completed passes to 10 different receivers. Tech only has completions this season to nine different players.
Fuente said Mancuso gives Richmond a chance to do “special things” in combination with a defense that has a strong front seven.
“On the defensive side of the ball, they absolutely know what they are doing,” Fuente said. “They have an identity, they execute that identity and they will give you a wrinkle every week. They play hard and they play fundamentally sound.”
Fuente praised Richmond’s defensive front multiple times when he spoke to reporters on Monday. The group features Darius Reynolds and Caleb Brooks at defensive end and Kobie Turner and Aidan Murray at tackle.
Turner was one of only 35 FCS players to make the Senior Bowl watch list before the season after earning Colonial Athletic Association co-defensive player of the year honors last spring. He’s started 19 straight games for the Spiders and has 13 tackles (five solo) in three games with two tackles for a loss and a sack.
Richmond also has a pair of experienced starting linebackers Tyler Dressler and Tristan Wheeler, who have combined 349 career tackles,
“We have this game that we have to find a way to, whoever is available, whoever is not available, you’ve got to find a way for us to continue to improve to give our team in the long run a chance to be the best team we can be,” Fuente said.