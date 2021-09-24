Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente’s respect for FCS teams like Richmond runs deep

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente speaks fondly of his time coaching at the FCS level.

Before TCU coach Gary Patterson gave him his big break, Fuente spent six years coaching at Illinois State when the FCS was known as Division 1-AA. The school is where he met his future wife and many of his current colleagues including Brad Cornelsen, Vance Vice and Jafar Williams.

That experience both as a coach and a player — he spent two years starting at quarterback for Murray State — means his teams have always approached FCS opponents during his tenure with a great deal of respect.

“This is a veteran football team coming into our place that is very well coached on both sides of the ball and on special teams,” Fuente said, of Richmond. “They got four or five defensive lineman that would play for us. They got skill players. They got scheme. We are going to have to have a heck of a week at practice and get some guys healthy to kind of be back to full strength there. We are going to need it."

There have been 10 FBS teams that have lost to FCS opponents this season, a list that includes Florida State, Washington, Vanderbilt and Arizona. That’s a big number through only three weeks of the season considering there was a combined 12 losses for FBS teams against FCS opponents from 2018-2020.