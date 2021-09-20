Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente sums up red zone woes: ‘We stunk’

Fuente stood by the call given Tech’s struggles running it between the tackles through the game and West Virginia stacking the box. Before Turner’s carry, running back Jalen Holston was stuffed at the line of scrimmage on first and second down on inside runs.

"Why do you think it was hard to run to the ball inside? Cause there's a lot of people in there,” Fuente said. “Right? So you are trying to get the ball to the edge...that's one of a bunch of things we didn't do very well down there. Coaching wise and execution wise."

As for running it to the boundary, he said in the statistical analysis the coaches do that those plays have traditionally done better going to that side of the field whether it’s at the goal line or midfield.

The play of Braxton Burmeister and the reads he made in the red zone was also discussed.

Fuente didn’t have a problem with Burmeister’s decision-making inside the 10-yard line and cautioned fans putting the blame on the quarterback when he doesn’t pull the ball back and run on what looks like a read-option play since some of those calls are straight runs on the inside.

The coaching staff’s main concern in the passing game is the same one they’ve had the last two weeks — getting more plays downfield.