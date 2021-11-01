Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente tackles some hot button offensive topics

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas is emerging as a breakout star.
The true freshman is coming off back-to-back games of 100-plus yards and his 46 carries during that stretch is the most for any running back during coach Justin Fuente’s tenure in consecutive games.
A common complaint from fans in response to Thomas’ success, is why Tech waited so long to play him? Thomas had 11 carries for 48 yards through the team’s six games.
Fuente offered an unprompted response to that criticism while discussing if Thomas would be able to handle a 20-plus carry workload on a weekly basis.
“Now he has a better understanding of the big picture,” Fuente said. “I mean, that’s the first question everybody usually says is why don’t you play him, why haven’t you been playing him the whole time? Well, there’s a little more to it than just carrying the football. There’s a little more going on to that. So once he was kind of caught up with that, we felt comfortable making a concerted effort a couple weeks ago of getting him in.”
Thomas caught the coaching staff’s attention early in fall camp and earned additional responsibilities on special teams, a starting point for most true freshmen. He was on the field for the majority of Tech’s punt return snaps until last week’s game against Georgia Tech.
The three-star signee out of Hart County in Georgia was effective in that role and the coaching staff had confidence in him to play an increased role in the offense.
“I don’t know how many carries he’ll get this week,” Fuente said. “I don’t know how it will go as we continue to move. I just know we saw pretty quickly through fall camp and through the season that this kid likes playing football, he’s a ballplayer. And you can ask him to do things and he does them pretty well.”
A key area of concern is pass blocking, and Thomas remains a work in progress in that area. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s been on the field for 35 passing attempts and blocked on 15 of those snaps. The site has graded him out on the season at 29.1, second lowest on the team out of players with at least 30 snaps.
Fuente also spoke about another frequently discussed topic among fans — Tre Turner’s fluctuating production.
Turner had a career-game against Georgia Tech with seven catches for 187 yards with a touchdown. The performance earned him All-ACC Player of the Week honors at receiver and moved him up the record books again to sixth all-time for Virginia Tech with 128 catches and sixth all-time with 2,219 yards. He has 34 catches and 602 yards with two touchdowns this season.
That game came after Turner only had two catches for 12 yards against Syracuse the previous week.
"I would say that by and large, I don't know it's a Tre Turner thing,” Fuente said. “I think it's an offensive thing. We just haven't been as efficient throwing the football whether it's been to Tre or Tayvion (Robinson) or anybody else really as we would have liked to have been.”
It might be different if there were offensive snaps going to different players. Turner has played 440 snaps this season, fifth on the team, and Robinson is a spot above him with 463 snaps.
According to Pro Football Focus, Turner leads the team with 65 targets. He was targeted 46 times in nine games last season.
“We have only really targeted three guys to begin with, you know what I mean?” Fuente said. “It's not like we got catches spread out among 14 players. We lost our tight end. The targeting is pretty narrow. I don't think it's a big secret who the ball is going to when we go line up to play anybody whether it's Tre, Tayvion and Kaleb or Raheem out of the backfield."