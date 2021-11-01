Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente tackles some hot button offensive topics

The three-star signee out of Hart County in Georgia was effective in that role and the coaching staff had confidence in him to play an increased role in the offense.

“I don’t know how many carries he’ll get this week,” Fuente said. “I don’t know how it will go as we continue to move. I just know we saw pretty quickly through fall camp and through the season that this kid likes playing football, he’s a ballplayer. And you can ask him to do things and he does them pretty well.”

A key area of concern is pass blocking, and Thomas remains a work in progress in that area. According to Pro Football Focus, he’s been on the field for 35 passing attempts and blocked on 15 of those snaps. The site has graded him out on the season at 29.1, second lowest on the team out of players with at least 30 snaps.

Fuente also spoke about another frequently discussed topic among fans — Tre Turner’s fluctuating production.