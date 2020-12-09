Virginia Tech coach Mike Young says Penn State 'flattened our nose'

"We're known for playing fast, and people talk about that on offense all the time. … I felt we needed to play fast defensively today. … We used our speed and athleticism to really guard them all over the floor tonight, and I thought that was the biggest key to the game."

In an overtime loss to Seton Hall on Sunday night, Penn State blew a 19-point first-half lead.

The Nittany Lions kept their lead this time.

The Hokies trailed by 19 points at halftime and by as many as 29 points in the second half.

"We talked about it. … If this game is an AAU game, up and down, and quick shots, poor ball-handling, that is not going to bode well for our team," Young said. "This has got to be longer possessions, hitting one and two sides of the floor each time, playing through Keve [Aluma] in the post. We didn't have that.

"Everything they throw in the air seems like it's going in the hole. But that's not the basketball gods. That's Virginia Tech's defense. We weren't nearly as good on that end as I've come to expect."

Junior guard Izaiah Brockington had a career-high 24 points for Penn State, which shot 50% from the field.

The Nittany Lions were 12 of 23 from 3-point range (52.2%).