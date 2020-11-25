Virginia Tech coaches, players insist locker room sticking together for final stretch

“Our guys have been great,” Fuente said. “The whole thing is unprecedented from kind of the year not counting to — in terms of your eligibility — to the opt-out status, to playing a delayed schedule and then playing basically an all-conference schedule, so on and so forth, all the way down on the road, but our guys have been really good.”

Fuente plans on handling any opt-out discussions that do come up in the coming weeks the same way he has all season long.

“The first question is, ‘Is this COVID-related or playing time related?’ Ya know,” Fuente said. “And making sure, if it is COVID-related, we do a great job addressing their concerns and talking with family members, so on and so forth. If it is that. We’ve all been in this thing for a while now, so we just try to diagnose it and have those conversations when they come up.”

Tech’s leaders see the locker room sticking together as well.

“I haven’t heard any conversations about opt-outs and transfers,” Virginia Tech offensive lineman Brock Hoffman said. “Obviously, with a little bit of a losing streak, we are frustrated, but coach [Vance] Vice and the rest of the staff has kind of told us that we need to turn that frustration into focus and aim our mindset at this next game.”