Virginia Tech coaching staff preparing for 'absurd' June when recruiting opens back up

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente told reporters at the end of spring camp he would like to give his coaching staff some time off.

That won’t be in June.

The NCAA Division I Council voted to end the dead period that’s been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic starting on June 1. The dead period prevented collegiate coaching staffs from all in-person recruiting.

For FBS football programs, there will be a quiet period from June 1 to June 27. Teams will be allowed to host camps and on-campus visits. There was a waiver approved that will also allow teams on-campus evaluations during unofficial visits.

Tech was tentatively scheduling official visits for the first three weekends of June in anticipation of the ruling and announced eight camp dates as well.

"It's going to be the most absurd June in the history of college football,” Fuente said, in a phone interview last week with The Roanoke Times.

Tech’s roster will report back to campus at the end of May — that will include the rest of team’s 2021 signing class — for the team’s summer conditioning program, but the coaching staff’s focus will be on recruiting.