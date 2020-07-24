Virginia Tech commits weigh high school future with football seasons in flux

The early enrollment path won’t work for all of Tech’s signees, particularly for the commits attending private schools that don’t typically allow students to leave school early.

“It’s tough not really knowing if there will be a football season, why not get that early start? I talked to my coach about it, but it’s not something we can really do,” defensive end commit Mattheus Carroll said. “Playing football [this fall] would be ideal, but if we don’t I’m not going to miss a beat. I’ll be working with a trainer to get bigger, stronger and faster.”

Carroll attends Gilman High School in Baltimore, Maryland. Three-star quarterback Tahj Bullock, who attends St. Peters Prep in New Jersey, is in the same boat.

“A lot of things are up in the air right now, and if the season gets canceled I’d be really disappointed and hurt especially for those guys who really needed this season to get on some schools’ radars,” Bullock said.

State by state