Virginia Tech confident it can replace Keve Aluma

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a big hole in the middle of the Virginia Tech men's basketball team's lineup.

But the Hokies have confidence in the players who will try to fill it.

The defending ACC tournament champions will miss center Keve Aluma, who made the All-ACC second team the past two seasons. The 6-foot-9 Aluma, who is now playing professionally in Japan, averaged 15.8 points and 6.5 rebounds as a fifth-year senior last season.

"Aluma was a really talented player," Tech coach Mike Young said Wednesday at ACC men's basketball media day. "But I am convinced that we'll figure it out.

"He was talented. But … you hope there are always other talented people coming through the ranks, and I think that's where we are with this team."

Power forward Justyn Mutts said he is not nervous about the team having to replace Aluma.

"Keve's a great player, … but I feel as though the individuals and the dynamic that we have on our team right now is incredible," Mutts said. "We're filling that position with really talented players.

"I don't think we are going to struggle as a result of him leaving."

Young said he thinks Wright State transfer Grant Basile will start in Aluma's place.

"He is a very skilled player," Young said. "He still has some strides to make defensively and on the glass.

"He can really shoot the basketball."

The 6-9 Basile, a two-time All-Horizon League second-team pick, averaged 18.4 points and 8.5 rebounds as a fourth-year junior for Wright State last season.

"I understand [from preseason practice] why he averaged 18 and 8. … He's a really good player," Mutts said.

Guard Hunter Cattoor likes Basile's versatility.

"He can shoot the 3 ball and if you come out and try to defend him, he can put it on the ground and get to the basket," Cattoor said.

ESPN analyst and former Hokies coach Seth Greenberg watched the team practice Monday at Tech. He expects Basile to make a successful transition to the ACC.

"He's not Keve Aluma, nor should he try to be. But he's a guy that has a lot of versatility," Greenberg said Wednesday at media day. "Very, very skilled. He can stretch the defense, which is really good for how Mike plays.

"The big question is where he's going to be defensively, … what is he going to do … on the glass.

"But he puts [foes] in a bind defensively with his skill set because he's a very good passer, a very good shooter. … He's a hard matchup for the true bigs in the league."

Rice transfer Mylyjael Poteat will also see action at center.

"He's a strong dude," Cattoor said. "He's kind of like Armando Bacot at North Carolina where he's a big dude; you go to box him out and you're just bouncing off him."

The 6-9, 265-pound Poteat averaged 7.7 points as a Rice sophomore last season. He can hurt foes by scoring off of offensive rebounds.

"He is an aggressive, active rebounder," Greenberg said. "Gives them a different dimension. So here you have these two frontcourt players [in Basile and Poteat] and it's like a fastball and a change-up, which I think really makes them hard to prepare for. And they're hard to prepare for us at is."

Lynn Kidd, who played a total of 25 minutes for Tech last season, will also be used at center.

"Lynn has made great strides this offseason," Cattoor said.

Cattoor said he is not worried about the loss of Aluma.

"It's going to be hard to replace him, but … we have enough talent to regroup there and get things done in that spot," Cattoor said.

Young said in late September that he was not yet sure how his team would replace the 15 points per game that Aluma provided.

Does he have a better idea now?

"I don't," Young said. "I'm not lying awake at night fretting about it. I think that [point guard Sean] Pedulla's going to score more. I think Mutts is going to score … a bit more. I think we'll piece that together.

"I'm more concerned with our ability to defend at a high level. Aluma was really a smart defender and he could cover up some things that even I would miss just with his sheer basketball IQ.

"We have the makings of a good defensive team, a good rebounding team. I've got to see that part of it before I'm convinced, however."

Mutts is back as the starting power forward. But Young said Mutts also will see some action at center. Young said he will use Basile at both center and power forward.

"We can mix and match with Poteat, Lynn Kidd. We've got a number of things we can look at," Young said.

Mutts, who is back for a sixth year of college, averaged 10.1 points and 7.4 rebounds last season.

"That guy came back for a reason. He didn't come back to sit on his laurels and piddle-paddle around. He came back to win," Young said.

The Hokies have lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament the past two seasons.

"I've never won a game in March Madness," Mutts said. "That's definitely a huge thing for me this year. We need multiple wins [in the NCAAs], just for the city. Blacksburg, they deserve it [for] the love that they show us."

Darren Buchanan Jr., a freshman, will be one of Mutts' backups. Memphis transfer John Camden will be a backup at both small and power forward.

"We're deeper on the front line than we've ever been," Young said. "We were thin as nickel soup last year in the frontcourt after Mutts and Aluma. But I am comfortable with Darren Buchanan, John Camden. … And … Mylyjael and Lynn Kidd … are going to help our team — big, strong, athletic people. Lynn Kidd's an amazing athlete. Mylyjael Poteat is just a physical person that can run. He's got exceptional hands."

One of the team's other newcomers is freshman guard Rodney Rice, who is recovering from an August knee injury.

Young said he does not know if Rice will be able to play in the Nov. 7 opener against Delaware State.

"What we're not going to do, obviously, is rush him back," Young said. "We'll get him back … soon. … I'm not going to speculate if that's going to be Delaware State."