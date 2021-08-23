Virginia Tech corner Jermaine Waller in ‘great form’ as he eyes bounce-back season

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech corner Jermaine Waller’s presence looms large on the practice field.
Tech defensive backs coach Ryan Smith loves the way Waller rushes to the front of the line for individual drills, while his teammates in the secondary see the impact he has anytime they line up against the offense.
“A quarterback like Braxton won’t look Jermaine’s way cause of his name,” Virginia Tech corner Dorian Strong said. “I’ll get some of the targets in practice, which helps me make plays. With him being in there, there is a standard we hold ourselves up to.”
Waller was rarely on the practice field with Strong last year, but they have taken the majority of the first-team reps at corner alongside each other since the spring.
“Sometimes as a young corner, I’ll get greedy and peek back at the quarterback when I’m not supposed to,” Strong said. “Maine don’t really do that stuff. Maine is the most technical corner I’ve ever seen before. If I can get my game to be technical like that, I know I’m going to be set for sure.”
Waller earned All-ACC honorable mention honors with three interceptions (tied for seventh in the ACC) and 13 passes defended (tied for fifth). He suffered an ankle injury late in the season that would have sidelined him during spring camp that year.
He was still working his way back when Tech opened fall camp last year and didn’t make his debut until the Hokies visited North Carolina in Week 3. He had to come out in the fourth quarter with an upper body injury. He practiced sparingly the rest of the season and only made one other start.
“In spring, it was let’s knock off the rust,” Smith said. “Now, let’s improve on the little things that can make your game go from good to great. He’s been locked in and focused on all that. Just fine-tuning on the details of the position. The footwork, the transitions, the eyes. The little things that are going to make him successful.”
Waller’s return has made for a more normal fall camp for Smith.
The Hokies second-year defensive backs coach was scrambling last year to put together a rotation with Waller injured and fellow expected starter Caleb Farley opting out. Smith hasn’t had the same kind of worries over the last two weeks.
“He’s the leader of the group,” Smith said of Waller. “He’s healthy. He’s ready to go. He’s bringing it every day, and I’m excited for him.”
The biggest difference for Waller this year will be his new single digit jersey number. Waller went from No. 12 to No. 2 this fall, but coach Justin Fuente hasn’t had a hard time spotting him.
“He’s just a competitive, talented young man,” Fuente said. “He looks full speed. He made a couple open field tackles in the scrimmage [this week] that I thought were really impressive. He’s obviously got great cover skills, he looks like to me to be in really great form. I’m excited he’s out there.”