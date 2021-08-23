Virginia Tech corner Jermaine Waller in ‘great form’ as he eyes bounce-back season

He was still working his way back when Tech opened fall camp last year and didn’t make his debut until the Hokies visited North Carolina in Week 3. He had to come out in the fourth quarter with an upper body injury. He practiced sparingly the rest of the season and only made one other start.

“In spring, it was let’s knock off the rust,” Smith said. “Now, let’s improve on the little things that can make your game go from good to great. He’s been locked in and focused on all that. Just fine-tuning on the details of the position. The footwork, the transitions, the eyes. The little things that are going to make him successful.”

Waller’s return has made for a more normal fall camp for Smith.

The Hokies second-year defensive backs coach was scrambling last year to put together a rotation with Waller injured and fellow expected starter Caleb Farley opting out. Smith hasn’t had the same kind of worries over the last two weeks.

“He’s the leader of the group,” Smith said of Waller. “He’s healthy. He’s ready to go. He’s bringing it every day, and I’m excited for him.”