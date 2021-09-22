Virginia Tech corner Jermaine Waller not playing a numbers game

He said being healthy this fall has been “amazing” and he’s feeling as comfortable as he was in 2019 when he earned All-ACC honorable mention honors.

According to Pro Football Focus, he’s played 150 snaps this season, the most of any corner and fifth on the defense overall. He has 16 tackles (10 solo) with two pass-breakups. He’s allowed nine catches for 108 yards on 15 targets.

Teams haven’t been shy about throwing at Waller this season, and he doesn’t think his early season success will change that.

"That's what people talk about, but I come into a game feeling as though I'm going to be tested,” Waller said. “I'm going to make sure I'm prepared and not feeling like 'oh, he did this, so they are not going to come at me in the game.' A lot of time I'm pressed up in man coverage and I'm in the boundary, which means there's a lot of easy access throws. I feel like they are always going to come to the boundary.”

This week his main focus is on preparing for a Richmond team that has a talented quarterback in Joe Mancuso and relies on a lot of pre-snap motion to try to trip up opposing defenses. Mancuso, who is a capable dual-threat option, has thrown 4,687 career yards (61%) with 32 touchdowns.

Mancuso’s top targets this season both have some size.