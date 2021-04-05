Virginia Tech corner Jermaine Waller putting injury filled 2020 season in the rear view mirror

Coach Justin Fuente didn’t go into details about Waller’s injuries during the season, and the defensive back has remained tight-lipped about what he went through as well.

“It was more so an accumulation of things,” Waller said, in March.

Defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton was a little more forthcoming when he addressed Waller’s status back in December. Hamilton said Tech was cautious with Waller during the second half of the season after the setback he had against North Carolina.

“A couple games, he tried (to play),” Hamilton said. “He was out there. He was ready. But I think between the conversations between Coach Smitty (Ryan Smith), with Coach Fuente, with Mike Goforth, with me, he trusts us, and he knows that we want him to get fully healthy.”

Waller said he’s been “full-go” since the start of spring, and is quickly making up for lost time. He said he’s putting extra work (he specifically mentioned stretching) after practice to stay healthy.

Cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith hasn’t had to give Waller much direction either.