Virginia Tech corners enjoy island life in victory over North Carolina

"Everybody did their job,” Waller said. “We played together, we stuck together. It wasn't easy. Coach Fu told us it's going to take every minute. It might go into overtime, but we have to be the tougher team, hard, smart, tough."

Waller missed most of last season dealing with various injuries, but was on the field for last the loss to UNC. He had to move to nickel late in the game with Tech’s secondary depth completely depleted from COVID-19.

The coaching staff expected the corner to return to form in 2021 based on how he played throughout the offseason. He was All-ACC honorable mention in 2019 and tied for fifth in the league with 13 pass breakups.

Howell stayed away from Waller for much of the game, but the defender made the most of the times when he was targeted. The first time came late in the second quarter against Emery Simmons, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior.

The two jostled for position all the way down the sideline before Howell threw up a jump ball. Simmons grabbed it, but Waller jarred the ball loose when the receiver went to the ground.

In the third quarter, Waller stole the ball from Justin Olson in midair in another one-on-one situation for the interception.

“See ball, get ball,” Waller said, of the play.