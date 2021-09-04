Virginia Tech corners enjoy island life in victory over North Carolina

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s corners thrived in pressure-filled situations on Friday night.
The Hokies put together a tremendous all-around defensive effort in a 17-10 win over North Carolina on Friday night that wouldn’t have been possible without the corners winning the majority of their one-on-one battles against UNC’s talented receivers.
Tech coach Justin Fuente suspected the game would come down to those moments as the team prepared for the Tar Heels over the last two weeks.
“No matter how we drew it up, there were going to come times when we were going to be in one-on-one situations in the secondary, we had to be able to hold up,” Fuente said.
Fuente wasn’t expecting the Hokies to be perfect, but they came pretty close. The team’s primary corner rotation of Jermaine Waller, Dorian Strong and Armani Chatman combined for four pass breakups and an interception.
“We held up pretty darn well and eliminated those huge plays that they have been known for the last couple of years,” Fuente said.
Those big plays were on display throughout last year’s matchup between the teams.
North Carolina had five plays of 25-yards or more in the 56-45 win and two of them went for 40-plus yards. Howell only had two completions of 25 yards or more on Friday night and the longest play (a 37-yard gain) was on a screen play that busted loose.
"Everybody did their job,” Waller said. “We played together, we stuck together. It wasn't easy. Coach Fu told us it's going to take every minute. It might go into overtime, but we have to be the tougher team, hard, smart, tough."
Waller missed most of last season dealing with various injuries, but was on the field for last the loss to UNC. He had to move to nickel late in the game with Tech’s secondary depth completely depleted from COVID-19.
The coaching staff expected the corner to return to form in 2021 based on how he played throughout the offseason. He was All-ACC honorable mention in 2019 and tied for fifth in the league with 13 pass breakups.
Howell stayed away from Waller for much of the game, but the defender made the most of the times when he was targeted. The first time came late in the second quarter against Emery Simmons, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior.
The two jostled for position all the way down the sideline before Howell threw up a jump ball. Simmons grabbed it, but Waller jarred the ball loose when the receiver went to the ground.
In the third quarter, Waller stole the ball from Justin Olson in midair in another one-on-one situation for the interception.
“See ball, get ball,” Waller said, of the play.
Waller was a little more forthcoming when discussing how Tech’s corners loved putting the game on their shoulders like when Chatman forced a turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter busting up a slant route intended for Simmons.
"It's a great feeling,” Waller said. “That's why we on scholarship. Man coverage on the outside, coach Smith said before the game it's going to come down to the back end cause they like to pass the ball. They had a lot of hype around the quarterback, we stepped up to the challenge."
Strong also got in the action on one of Howell’s deepest pass attempts of the night. He broke up another pass intended for Simmons in the end zone. Howell had one of the worst games of his collegiate career throwing 208 yards on 53 percent passing (the lowest since he was a freshman) with a career-high three interceptions.
"Everybody did their job,” Waller said. “We played together, we stuck together. It wasn't easy. Coach Fu told us it's going to take every minute. It might go into overtime, but we have to be the tougher team, hard, smart, tough."