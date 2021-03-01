 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech cracks Baseball America rankings
Hokies

The Virginia Tech baseball team puts a hammer down on home plate to celebrate Sunday's win at Miami.

 Courtesy Taylor Seay/Virginia Tech

For the first time since 2013, Virginia Tech cracked the Baseball America Top 25 on Monday.

The No. 16 Hokies (5-1, 2-1 ACC) are coming off their first series win at Miami ever, having taken two of three from the Hurricanes last weekend. It was the team's first series win over Miami since winning a 2012 series in Blacksburg.

Friday's Game 1 victory snapped an 11-game skid in the series; it was Tech's first win over Miami since a 2016 game. It was Tech's first victory at Miami since a game in 2013, which was the last season the Hokies made the NCAA tournament.

Miami fell three spots to No. 6 in Monday's rankings, which are determined by the Baseball America staff.

Arkansas rose to No. 1 on Monday. Louisville is fourth, with Virginia eighth, Georgia Tech 14th, North Carolina 17th, Boston College 18th

