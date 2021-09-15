Virginia Tech cranks up the volume to get ready for West Virginia

“We have the worst sounding white noise that you’ve ever heard in your life,” Fuente said, with a laugh.

That noise gets played during every Thursday practice throughout the season whether the team is at home or on the road. Fuente uses it more frequently in a week like this one.

“That’s so much better than music. I mean, it really forces you to focus on whatever we’re doing, however we’re communicating,” Fuente said. “That’s been the best that I’ve found in terms of simulating that.”

It’s so deafening that Fuente said players and coaching standing a few feet apart can’t hear each other.

“You can’t line the scout team up because they can’t hear you,” Fuente said.

According to tight end Drake DeIuliis, Fuente kept to his Thursday-routine of blaring the noise even though the entire conference had significantly restricted attendance for fans. DeIuliis agreed with Fuente’s description of the noise, but offensive lineman Brock Hoffman said he wanted the coaching staff to turn up the volume even louder at Tuesday’s practice.