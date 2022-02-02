Virginia Tech cruises past Georgia Tech

BLACKSBURG — The Virginia Tech men's basketball team beat Georgia Tech 81-66 on Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (12-10, 4-7 ACC), who shot 52.8% from the field, won by double digits for the second straight game.

The last-place Yellow Jackets (9-12, 2-8) trailed the entire second half. They shot 40.7% from the field in the game.

The Hokies began a string of four straight games against teams with losing ACC records.

Virginia Tech's Keve Aluma scored 24 points.

Storm Murphy, who had scored in single digits in each of the past five games, had 18 points and four 3-pointers. It was the Wofford graduate transfer's highest point total in an ACC game and tied his season high overall.

Aluma and teammate Justyn Mutts each scored his 1,000th career point during the win. Mutts finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Michael Devoe had 30 points for the Yellow Jackets.

With the game tied at 23 with 8:25 left in the first half, the Hokies went on a 15-2 run to build a 38-25 cushion with 3:24 to go in the half. They led the rest of the way.

The Hokies led 46-25 at halftime. Aluma had 15 points in the first half, while Murphy had 11.

Virginia Tech shot 60% from the field in the first half to the visitors' 43.8%.

The Hokies were 6 of 12 from 3-point range and 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the first half.

Virginia Tech outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 19-10 in the first half.

The Hokies opened the second half on an 11-3 run to build a 57-38 cushion with 16:24 to go. The Hokies were 5 of 7 from the field in the second half at that point, including two baskets apiece from Aluma and Murphy.

The lead grew to 63-41 with 13:53 to go.

