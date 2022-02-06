Virginia Tech 'cutting loose' in winning streak

PITTSBURGH — A half-court buzzer-beater on Jan. 26 saddled the Virginia Tech men's basketball team with its third straight loss and dropped the Hokies into the ACC cellar with a 2-7 league record.

But the Hokies have followed up that three-game slide with a three-game winning streak.

The Hokies fended off Pittsburgh 76-71 at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday night to improve to 13-10 overall and 5-7 in the ACC. They have risen to ninth place in the 15-team league.

"We're really letting loose offensively," said point guard Storm Murphy, who scored a season-high 20 points. "We're just kind of cutting loose and trusting ourselves and our teammates. That's something Coach [Mike Young] really talks about — before the game [he] wrote [trust] on the board today.

"What's been happening these last three games is trusting ourselves and trusting our teammates. We can trust the players that we are and the time we've put in and how experienced we are. That's something that's really helping us right now, just to have that mind-set.

"When we do trust ourselves and our own abilities and have that confidence, we're able to … cut loose and go have fun out there."

Forward Justyn Mutts said the Hokies have started to jell during the winning streak.

"There's not too many 'My bads' going on in our program anymore," said Mutts, who had 16 points, five steals and eight turnovers. "Before, I felt like there was a lot of that, and that's why we were starting to lose a lot of close games. But I feel that everybody's really starting to be really responsible and take care of their job."

The Hokes shot 57.8% from the field Saturday, including a sizzling 75% in the first half. They have shot at least 50% from the field in each of their past four games, beginning with that Jan. 26 loss to Miami.

"We're playing better basketball on both ends," Young said of the winning streak. "We're playing better basketball in all facets.

"We're rebounding the ball better. We're competing on the glass better. We're coming up with more 50-50 balls."

To increase their winning streak to four games, the Hokies will have to beat Pitt (8-15, 3-9) a second time. The teams will square off again on Monday, this time at Cassell Coliseum.

"Coach was just talking about how these things can be challenging, to play a team super quick back-to-back," Murphy said. "They're going to change things up. We've got to be ready for that."

What will the rematch be like? Will it be like Saturday's second half, when Pitt shot 70.8% from the field to Tech's 38.1%?

"I hope not," Young said.

The Panthers cut a 28-point second-half deficit down to 74-71 with 7.5 seconds to go.

"They were playing a little bit more desperate," Mutts said. "They were playing as though they had something to prove. And we were playing as though we were just trying not to lose. We've got to keep playing to win … for 40 minutes. I didn't feel like we did that.

"We were just trying to keep our lead, as opposed to expanding it, as opposed to winning the game.

"The concept is to start every half like it's 0-0. It's hard to do that when that's not the score."

The Hokies led 49-22 at halftime. They were 18 of 24 from the field in the first half, including 10 of 13 from 3-point range.

"The ball was really moving," Young said of that half. "It's an easy game when the ball's going in the basket, and it was doing so with regularity.

"Sharing the ball, making the extra pass, turning down a good shot for a great shot."

Tech committed 10 of its 16 turnovers in the second half, though.

Down 52-24 with 19:25 left, Pitt went on a 24-6 run to cut the lead to 58-48 with 11:15 left. Pitt was 11 of 12 from the field in the second half at that point, while Tech had seven turnovers in the half at that point.

Pitt further whittled the lead to 60-54 with 8:22 left.

"Human nature, you get on your heels a little bit and you start to press," Young said. "You're playing not to lose. You're playing back on your heels. And it's hard to pull them out of that."

But Murphy made a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 63-54 with 7:53 to go.

"Probably the biggest shot of the game," Young said.

Murphy, who was coming off an 18-point outing in Wednesday's win over Georgia Tech, made three of Tech's final five baskets Saturday. He scored 10 of the team's final 16 points.

Thirteen of his 20 points came in the second half.

"Just having that aggressive mind-set to make plays, … hopefully put the ball in the basket or get other guys great looks," Murphy said.

Murphy made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to seal the win.

But the Hokies missed four of their eight free throws in the final minute, including the front ends of two one-and-ones.

"A collection of what could go wrong in the second half did go wrong. But it all worked out in the end," Young said.

Femi Odukale scored 25 points for Pitt, while Jamarius Burton added 21 points.

But Tech held post player John Hugley to two points, 13 below his average. Stifled by double teams, Hugley was just 1 of 4 from the field.

"We haven't doubled the post in quite some time," Young said. "I just thought it was essential. … He would foul Mutts and [Keve] Aluma out by himself if we tried to play him one-on-one. We did a masterful job there."

Young and Pitt coach Jeff Capel will now have to tweak their game plans for Monday's rematch.

"There will be adjustments from Jeff on how we played John," Young said. "And we will alter some things.

"I'm just so daggone relieved to get out of here with a win, … I hadn't thought about it a whole lot."

