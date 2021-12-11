 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virginia Tech-Dayton men's basketball preview capsule
0 comments

Virginia Tech-Dayton men's basketball preview capsule

{{featured_button_text}}

Men’s Basketball

Sunday

Virginia Tech at Dayton

2 p.m. at University of Dayton Arena

TV: ESPN2

Records: Virginia Tech 7-3; Dayton 6-4

Last meeting: Dayton won 89-62 in the 2019 Maui Invitational semifinals

Notes: Atlantic 10 member Dayton is coming off a 77-69 loss at SMU on Wednesday. … Coach Anthony Grant's Flyers suffered three straight home losses to UMass-Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay last month. But the Flyers bounced back with five straight wins, including three victories in the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida. Dayton opened that tournament with a 76-60 win over Miami, then stunned Kansas 74-73 in the semifinals before beating Belmont 63-61 in the final. … Elijah Weaver, who transferred from Southern Cal after the 2019-20 season, averages 11.2 points for Dayton. DaRon Holmes II, a 6-foot-10 freshman, averages 10.4 points. Georgia transfer Toumani Camara averages 10 points. Holmes and Camara are among eight newcomers on the Flyers. … Dayton is 36-21 against teams from the five power conferences the past 14 years, including the wins over Kansas and Miami this season and a 2019 win over the Hokies. … Dayton went 29-2 two seasons ago, when Obi Toppin was the team's star. The Flyers were 14-10 last season, when they played in the NIT. … This is the first of four straight games that Tech will play away from home.

— Mark Berman

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert