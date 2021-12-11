Virginia Tech-Dayton men's basketball preview capsule

Men’s Basketball

Sunday

Virginia Tech at Dayton

2 p.m. at University of Dayton Arena

Notes: Atlantic 10 member Dayton is coming off a 77-69 loss at SMU on Wednesday. … Coach Anthony Grant's Flyers suffered three straight home losses to UMass-Lowell, Lipscomb and Austin Peay last month. But the Flyers bounced back with five straight wins, including three victories in the ESPN Events Invitational in Florida. Dayton opened that tournament with a 76-60 win over Miami, then stunned Kansas 74-73 in the semifinals before beating Belmont 63-61 in the final. … Elijah Weaver, who transferred from Southern Cal after the 2019-20 season, averages 11.2 points for Dayton. DaRon Holmes II, a 6-foot-10 freshman, averages 10.4 points. Georgia transfer Toumani Camara averages 10 points. Holmes and Camara are among eight newcomers on the Flyers. … Dayton is 36-21 against teams from the five power conferences the past 14 years, including the wins over Kansas and Miami this season and a 2019 win over the Hokies. … Dayton went 29-2 two seasons ago, when Obi Toppin was the team's star. The Flyers were 14-10 last season, when they played in the NIT. … This is the first of four straight games that Tech will play away from home.