Virginia Tech DE Amare Barno selected by the Carolina Panthers in the sixth round of NFL draft

Former Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno performs a drill while being evaluated by NFL scouts Wednesday.

The Carolina Panthers picked former Virginia Tech defensive end Amare Barno on Saturday with the No. 189 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He worked out for the Panthers at the team's local pro day earlier this month. Barno was the second Hokies players drafted after tight end James Mitchell went to the Detroit Lions in the fifth round. 

Barno had a breakout season in 2020 after moving to defensive end.

He signed with the Hokies in 2019 after a two-year stint playing linebacker at Butler Community College. The South Carolina native was a standout on the scout team redshirting that season.

Tech’s former staff moved Barno up to defensive end just days before fall camp in 2020, and the move paid immediate dividends. He tied for third in the FBS with 16 tackles for loss and had 6.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Barno’s numbers dipped a bit last fall — he had 35 tackles, 5.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks — but he was still the Hokies most productive defensive lineman.

After competing at the Senior Bowl, he wowed scouts at the NFL combine with a 4.36 40-yard dash, which was the fastest time at the combine by a defensive lineman or linebacker since 2003. He also led all defensive lineman with a 10’11” broad jump.

According to Spotrac, Barno's rookie contract is projected to be worth $3.84 million with signing bonus of more than $185,000. 

