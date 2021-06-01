Virginia Tech defender Devon Hunter reinstated to the football team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that safety Devon Hunter has been reinstated to the football team.

Hunter was suspended in September after he was arrested on charges of felony strangulation to cause wound or injury and misdemeanor assault against a family member.

The felony was amended to a misdemeanor when Hunter pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court on May 4. He was convicted of the two misdemeanors and sentenced to 24 months in jail, but the jail time was suspended to one day on each charge, and two years probation.

According to Tech’s student-athlete code of conduct, an athlete with a felony charge can’t be reinstated until, “until the charges are dropped, dismissed or otherwise resolved.”

The athletic department also needed Hunter to get through the discipline process outlined in the university’s code of conduct for the general student body before weighing in.