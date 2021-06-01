Virginia Tech defender Devon Hunter reinstated to the football team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech announced Tuesday that safety Devon Hunter has been reinstated to the football team.
Hunter was suspended in September after he was arrested on charges of felony strangulation to cause wound or injury and misdemeanor assault against a family member.
The felony was amended to a misdemeanor when Hunter pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Circuit Court on May 4. He was convicted of the two misdemeanors and sentenced to 24 months in jail, but the jail time was suspended to one day on each charge, and two years probation.
According to Tech’s student-athlete code of conduct, an athlete with a felony charge can’t be reinstated until, “until the charges are dropped, dismissed or otherwise resolved.”
The athletic department also needed Hunter to get through the discipline process outlined in the university’s code of conduct for the general student body before weighing in.
“In accordance with Virginia Tech student-conduct protocols and in conjunction with Virginia Tech Athletics administration, Devon Hunter has been cleared to return to the Virginia Tech football program effective immediately,” Tech coach Justin Fuente said, in a statement. “Devon has demonstrated remorse for his actions and understands the expectations for him going forward. He recognizes and appreciates the opportunity to return to the program.”
Hunter reacted to the news on social media.
“Thank God for blessing me with another opportunity,” he tweeted. “Will not let you down. Time (sic) go back to work.”
A grand jury had indicted Hunter on the charges and a trial date was set for the end of August when he accepted the plea agreement.
Hunter said he was “praying” for a return to football in a statement he put out back in May after he accepted the plea.
“Those closest to me wished that I fought these allegations until I was vindicated,” Hunter wrote, at the time. “However, to no longer delay me completing college and continuing in the pursuit of my life’s dreams, I have accepted a plea. This was the most challenging decision of my life.
“I humbly ask for the forgiveness of Virginia Tech, the athletics department, my team, and the fans. I regret any disappointment I may have caused you.”
Few details of the case were made public. Virginia Tech student code of conduct proceedings can’t be made public unless without authorization from the parties involved.
Hunter has to complete two years supervised probation under the New River Community Corrections and Pretrial Services program in Pulaski.