Virginia Tech defender J.R. Walker’s position change the first of many to come

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech safety J.R. Walker is changing positions.

It was the only official position change the Hokies announced on Wednesday — spring practice opens on March 18 — but it likely won't be the last.

New coach Brent Pry and his staff have discussed potential changes with a handful of players already and those conversations will continue into spring camp as the assistants finally get a chance to assess the roster in action.

"There’s been conversations, I’m told, guys were asked to move and it didn’t happen, they didn’t want it to happen," Pry said. "Well, we’re not going to live in that world. This team is first. And if we feel it’s in your interest, our team’s best interest for you to reach your potential at another spot, then we’re going to ask you do that. That’s what this first spring is about."

Walker appeared in all 13 games last year, but was primarily a special teams player. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 84 special teams snaps (66 on kick return) and didn't get any defensive snaps. He didn't make the two-deep at boundary safety until the finale against Maryland in the Pinstripe Bowl.

The former four-star recruit redshirted as a freshman in 2019 out of Clayton High School in North Carolina. He received high praise at the time from then defensive coordinator Bud Foster, but never made a move up the depth chart.

One factor in the position changes is the move to a more traditional 4-3 defense. Tech had relied on a 4-2-5 as its base look in recent years with an extra safety getting the majority of the snaps. Pry will rely more on sets with three linebackers on the field at once and the Hokies have made some roster moves to shore up their depth at the position.

Pry announced earlier this offseason that Salem alums Jordan and Jayden McDonald would be moving up the field from safety to linebacker as well.

The secondary will be an area to watch for position changes with those former nickels like Chamarri Conner and Ny'Quee Hawkins still in search of a final home. While Pry said Conner will likely land at free safety or strong safety, defensive coordinator Chris Marve was less forthcoming when asked about him on Wednesday.

"Chamarri has a phenomenal skill set, that's a really good question," Marve said. "We are teaching him a number of things to see where we can fit him in cause he check a lot of boxes of what we are looking for at a number of different positions. Obviously, he played primarily nickel last year and before that going back a few seasons he played more so in the backend at free safety or boundary safety. We think he's a tremendous asset for us, to plug him in and say he's going to play this specific position right now I don't think that would be fair to say."

On offense, Tech will be evaluating some of the interior lineman to see if they are able to play out at tackle where there isn't as much depth. The Hokies top two tackles going into spring camp are Silas Dzansi, who said he will start out at left tackle, and Parker Clements. Former junior college transfer Bob Shick is the only other returning scholarship player at the position.

