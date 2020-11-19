Virginia Tech defenders have lingering nightmares of 2018 trip to Heinz Field

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Dax Hollifield was excited about making his second career start the last time the Hokies traveled to Heinz Field in 2018.
Hollifield showed off that enthusiasm when he walked out of the tunnel for early pregame warmups without a shirt in the face of 13 mph winds and temperatures dipping below 30 degrees.
The then-freshman easily braved the cold, but he didn’t have as much success weathering Pittsburgh’s offensive onslaught. Tech lost 52-22 with the defensive giving up 654 total yards on just 47 plays.
It was the second most yards allowed in program history.
“We were young, and we went down there and we were playing against a bunch of men that wanted it, and they were watching that play from the year before, that goal-line stand, all year, and they wanted blood,” Hollifield said on Tuesday as the team prepares to make the return trip to Heinz Field.
That goal-line stand came in 2017 at Lane Stadium after Reggie Floyd chased down Jester Weah on a 70-plus yard gain at the 1-yard line with less than a minute to go. Pitt had a fresh set of downs at the 1-yard line trailing 20-14, but failed to score.
Floyd was one of the only returning faces on Tech’s defense in 2018. The Hokies had more freshmen starting in the game (four) than returning starters (three). They also had four starters miss the game with injuries.
“We were a bunch of little kids going down there,” Hollifield said.
In 2017, Pittsburgh ran the ball 30 times for 55 yards.
The Panthers had three runs longer than that in 2018 — they finished the game with 11 plays of 20 yards or more — and finished the game with 36 carries for 492 yards. The Panthers, who averaged 13.7 yards per carry, jumped out to a 31-7 lead at the half.
“Obviously, you saw what happened,” Hollifield said. “Everybody saw what happened. That’s in the back of my mind, kind of been there since. As soon as I get there, I’m going to [say] that’s never going to happen again off the bat. That’s definitely in the back of my mind. That’s been brought up a little bit, too, to the rest of the team.”
Tech’s defense is a little more experienced than it was two years ago, but has been just as inconsistent under new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton. The Hokies are giving up 30.8 points and 451.4 total yards per game. Tech has allowed 138 plays of 10 yards or more, and only two teams in the country (N.C. State and Texas State) have given up more than that.
The Hokies were encouraged by last week’s performance when they held an up-tempo, explosive Miami offense to 25 points and 386 yards coming off a disappointing performance against Liberty.
Hollifield hopes they can keep that momentum up this weekend.
“Definitely it’s a confidence thing, and I feel like us having this game this past Saturday is really going to help us moving forward,” Hollifield said. “You get in a rhythm and you start playing really well, and I think that’s where we’re headed right now.”
