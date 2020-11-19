Virginia Tech defenders have lingering nightmares of 2018 trip to Heinz Field

“We were a bunch of little kids going down there,” Hollifield said.

In 2017, Pittsburgh ran the ball 30 times for 55 yards.

The Panthers had three runs longer than that in 2018 — they finished the game with 11 plays of 20 yards or more — and finished the game with 36 carries for 492 yards. The Panthers, who averaged 13.7 yards per carry, jumped out to a 31-7 lead at the half.

“Obviously, you saw what happened,” Hollifield said. “Everybody saw what happened. That’s in the back of my mind, kind of been there since. As soon as I get there, I’m going to [say] that’s never going to happen again off the bat. That’s definitely in the back of my mind. That’s been brought up a little bit, too, to the rest of the team.”

Tech’s defense is a little more experienced than it was two years ago, but has been just as inconsistent under new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton. The Hokies are giving up 30.8 points and 451.4 total yards per game. Tech has allowed 138 plays of 10 yards or more, and only two teams in the country (N.C. State and Texas State) have given up more than that.