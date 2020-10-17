Virginia Tech defense hoping to prove UNC letdown was a fluke with Boston College coming to town

“They definitely came out running the ball first, so you know, they established the run,” Belmar said. “Once they established the run, it was kind of a lot of RPO, so you couldn’t really get a rhythm for the game...They had us. They just kept running the ball and running the ball.”

Boston College called a handful of RPOs against Pittsburgh last week, but they aren’t a big part of the team’s arsenal under new offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti.

Cignetti has moved away from the power run game they relied on under former coach Steve Addazio to a more pro-style offense. Cignetti has a long history of success working with quarterbacks including Aaron Rogers, Sam Bradford and Eli Manning.

He’s got Notre Dame transfer Phil Jurkovec lining up in the shotgun a lot of the time and he’s thrown for 1,181 yards (65.1%) with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. The 6-foot-5, 226 pounder has thrown for more than 300 yards in three of his team’s first four games and is the program’s first quarterback to have multiple 300-yard passing performances since 2012.