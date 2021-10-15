 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech defense looking to stop Pitt QB Kenny Pickett from getting bragging rights in series
1 comment

mg vt pitt 111817

Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (right) rushes Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett during a 2017 game in Blacksburg. Tech won 20-14. The home team has won each of the last four games in the series.

 MATT GENTRY, The Roanoke Times

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente had one thought while watching film of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett before last year’s matchup between the ACC rivals.

“I hope he goes pro,” Fuente said. “Now he comes back, and he's made a lot of money."

Fuente said Pickett made a huge leap from 2019 to 2020 and he’s continued that upward trajectory this fall.

“This is a, ‘I’m big time NFL player leap,’” Fuente said.

Pickett has 1,731 yards (72%) with 19 touchdowns and only one interception. He’s thrown for more than 375 yards in three of the team’s five games. Pitt has averaged 52.4 points per game during that stretch (No. 1 in the FBS) while averaging 554.4 yards per game (No. 3 in the FBS)

The Panthers' 52-21 win over Georgia Tech before their off week really jumped out to Fuente. They held onto the ball for nearly 35 minutes while averaging 7.4 yards per play. They didn’t turn the ball over and only allowed one sack.

Fuente said it all starts with Pickett who is, “in total control over everything they are doing.”

“This dude is a freaking stud,” Fuente said.

This game will be a tiebreaker of sorts for Pickett, who is 2-2 against Virginia Tech. The first extended action of his career came against Tech in 2017 when he came in for former starter Ben DiNucci to start the second quarter.

The home team has won all four of those games — Pitt has absolutely dominated the last two games played at Heinz Field with a 99-36 combined margin of victory — but Tech handed Pickett the only shutout loss of his career in his last trip to Blacksburg.

That 2019 game had the added emotion of being retired defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s last game at Lane Stadium.

This weekend’s game won’t have that kind of added emotion, but it will put the winner in the driver’s seat for the ACC Coastal Division. Pitt and Virginia Tech are the lone unbeatens in the Coastal and four of the other five teams all have at least two losses (Miami is 0-1 in ACC play).

Part of the challenge for Virginia Tech this weekend will be bouncing back from its second heartbreaking loss of the season — a 32-29 setback against Notre Dame that came three weeks after a 27-21 defeat at West Virginia. The encouraging thing for Fuente is that when he’s turned on the tape this season he sees his team playing with the kind of passion and toughness that are hallmarks of a good team.

“I'm proud of a lot of what I saw, really proud of a lot of it,” Fuente said of the Notre Dame loss, which came after a bye week.

According to offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, that feeling is the same for the players as well. Smith, who is one of the veteran leaders on the team, said it would be a mistake for fans to write off the Hokies.

“I have lost zero faith in my brothers,” Smith said. “I believe we’re a really good team. We’ve got really good players all the way down the roster. So I have lost no faith in my guys. Those are my brothers. I love to them to death, and I know we’re going to ride this week.”

ACC FOOTBALL

Pittsburgh at Va. Tech

Saturday, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

Hokies' Keys to the Game

1. Picket line: Virginia Tech’s defensive line was disruptive on the first drive against Notre Dame then mostly went quiet. A lot of that had to do with Brian Kelly changing quarterbacks and going to the more mobile Tyler Buchner. The Hokies know what they are going to face with Kenny Pickett, who is not very mobile at all. That means the defense has to be disruptive up front and consistently generate pressure.

2. Slow motion: Tech’s success could come down to how they manage the clock. The Hokies will likely huddle up and try to run down the play clock as much as possible to keep the ball out of Pickett’s hands. The only way that works is if they avoid three-and-outs and can get some production out of the run game.

3. Let it go: Tech coach Justin Fuente went for points with less than a minute to go in the first half against Notre Dame and the offense rewarded the decision by getting into field goal range. Fuente has largely avoided that kind of aggressive decision-making, but he needs to be bold on Saturday. The fake punt a couple weeks ago didn’t work, but the Hokies' conservative reputation should allow them to catch Pitt off guard with a gadget play or two.

