Virginia Tech defense looking to stop Pitt QB Kenny Pickett from getting bragging rights in series

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente had one thought while watching film of Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett before last year’s matchup between the ACC rivals.
“I hope he goes pro,” Fuente said. “Now he comes back, and he's made a lot of money."
Fuente said Pickett made a huge leap from 2019 to 2020 and he’s continued that upward trajectory this fall.
“This is a, ‘I’m big time NFL player leap,’” Fuente said.
Pickett has 1,731 yards (72%) with 19 touchdowns and only one interception. He’s thrown for more than 375 yards in three of the team’s five games. Pitt has averaged 52.4 points per game during that stretch (No. 1 in the FBS) while averaging 554.4 yards per game (No. 3 in the FBS)
The Panthers' 52-21 win over Georgia Tech before their off week really jumped out to Fuente. They held onto the ball for nearly 35 minutes while averaging 7.4 yards per play. They didn’t turn the ball over and only allowed one sack.
Fuente said it all starts with Pickett who is, “in total control over everything they are doing.”
“This dude is a freaking stud,” Fuente said.
This game will be a tiebreaker of sorts for Pickett, who is 2-2 against Virginia Tech. The first extended action of his career came against Tech in 2017 when he came in for former starter Ben DiNucci to start the second quarter.
The home team has won all four of those games — Pitt has absolutely dominated the last two games played at Heinz Field with a 99-36 combined margin of victory — but Tech handed Pickett the only shutout loss of his career in his last trip to Blacksburg.
That 2019 game had the added emotion of being retired defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s last game at Lane Stadium.
This weekend’s game won’t have that kind of added emotion, but it will put the winner in the driver’s seat for the ACC Coastal Division. Pitt and Virginia Tech are the lone unbeatens in the Coastal and four of the other five teams all have at least two losses (Miami is 0-1 in ACC play).
Part of the challenge for Virginia Tech this weekend will be bouncing back from its second heartbreaking loss of the season — a 32-29 setback against Notre Dame that came three weeks after a 27-21 defeat at West Virginia. The encouraging thing for Fuente is that when he’s turned on the tape this season he sees his team playing with the kind of passion and toughness that are hallmarks of a good team.
“I'm proud of a lot of what I saw, really proud of a lot of it,” Fuente said of the Notre Dame loss, which came after a bye week.
According to offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, that feeling is the same for the players as well. Smith, who is one of the veteran leaders on the team, said it would be a mistake for fans to write off the Hokies.