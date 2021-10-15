Virginia Tech defense looking to stop Pitt QB Kenny Pickett from getting bragging rights in series

The home team has won all four of those games — Pitt has absolutely dominated the last two games played at Heinz Field with a 99-36 combined margin of victory — but Tech handed Pickett the only shutout loss of his career in his last trip to Blacksburg.

That 2019 game had the added emotion of being retired defensive coordinator Bud Foster’s last game at Lane Stadium.

This weekend’s game won’t have that kind of added emotion, but it will put the winner in the driver’s seat for the ACC Coastal Division. Pitt and Virginia Tech are the lone unbeatens in the Coastal and four of the other five teams all have at least two losses (Miami is 0-1 in ACC play).

Part of the challenge for Virginia Tech this weekend will be bouncing back from its second heartbreaking loss of the season — a 32-29 setback against Notre Dame that came three weeks after a 27-21 defeat at West Virginia. The encouraging thing for Fuente is that when he’s turned on the tape this season he sees his team playing with the kind of passion and toughness that are hallmarks of a good team.

“I'm proud of a lot of what I saw, really proud of a lot of it,” Fuente said of the Notre Dame loss, which came after a bye week.