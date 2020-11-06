Virginia Tech defense not shying away from shortcomings with Liberty on deck

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton used the team’s disappointing Week 3 loss at North Carolina as a teaching moment.

Hamilton’s first game on the sidelines after his bout with COVID-19 didn’t go the way he wanted. The Hokies gave up 56 points and 399 rushing yards (9.3 yards per carry) with UNC stringing together six drives of 75 yards or more.

He took responsibility for the many defensive lapses when the team gathered to review the game in the days that followed.

“It was difficult, it was a challenge, but I looked at it as you gotta own it,” Hamilton said. “And we gotta take, after the fact, we took our lumps so I took it as an opportunity to be a standup guy and get in front of our team and get in front of whoever I had to get in front of and say this is what happened. Here’s how we correct and what we’ve got to go do that with our coaches and our players.”

Hamilton’s measured reaction came as no surprise to his players.