Virginia Tech defense not shying away from shortcomings with Liberty on deck

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton used the team’s disappointing Week 3 loss at North Carolina as a teaching moment.
Hamilton’s first game on the sidelines after his bout with COVID-19 didn’t go the way he wanted. The Hokies gave up 56 points and 399 rushing yards (9.3 yards per carry) with UNC stringing together six drives of 75 yards or more.
He took responsibility for the many defensive lapses when the team gathered to review the game in the days that followed.
“It was difficult, it was a challenge, but I looked at it as you gotta own it,” Hamilton said. “And we gotta take, after the fact, we took our lumps so I took it as an opportunity to be a standup guy and get in front of our team and get in front of whoever I had to get in front of and say this is what happened. Here’s how we correct and what we’ve got to go do that with our coaches and our players.”
Hamilton’s measured reaction came as no surprise to his players.
“He always tells us to look in the mirror,” Virginia Tech sophomore defensive tackle Norell Pollard said. “He owned up to some of the mistakes. We owned up to some of the mistakes. And just knowing that it’s going to take everybody to come together and get the job done, which is to win.”
The latest challenge for Tech’s defense is a matchup at Lane Stadium against No. 25 Liberty. The Flames are 6-0 and ranked in the AP poll for the first time in program history behind a high-powered offense averaging 38 points per game.
Tech’s defense has been far from perfect following the loss to UNC, but there have been some encouraging signs along the way.
The Hokies struggled down the stretch against Louisville while trying to hold on to a late lead. The Cardinals scored quick touchdowns on all three of their fourth-quarter possessions with quarterback Malik Cunningham throwing for 178 yards (11 of 16) and two touchdowns with four carries for 47 yards.
Tech also had defensive lapses in a 23-16 loss to Wake Forest. The most notable one came in the second quarter when the Demon Deacons converted three fourth-down conversions on a 17-play scoring drive to go up 17-10.
The positive developments include Tech’s overall improvement against the run — the defense is only allowing 3.9 yards per carry in the last three games if you take away Louisville running back Javian Hawkins’ 90-yard run — and the defense showing a continued knack for making plays.
The Hokies have forced eight turnovers (five interceptions) over the last three weeks and have 23 tackles for loss with seven sacks. The team’s 10 tackles for loss against Wake Forest was only the second time in the last two years it reached double digits.
“It’s next play, that’s over with, just that kind of vibe, which allows us to be successful,” Pollard said.
And Pollard made it clear how important Hamilton's leadership has been through the ups and downs.
“He keeps everybody going; he tries to motivate us, to focus only on us, not the opponent,” Pollard said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!