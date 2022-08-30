Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray arrested for missing court on traffic violations

CHRISTIANSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive back Brion Murray was arrested last week and spent two days in the Montgomery County Jail before being bonded out, according to jail records.

According to court records, Murray was arrested on a misdemeanor fugitive arrest charge related to a series of traffic violations in Maryland on Jan. 9.

He was charged with five violations in Caroline County District Court on Maryland's Eastern Shore in two separate incidents. Both included allegations of driving on an out of state suspended license and of speeding in excess of 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He failed to appear in court March 7 and March 24 and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest, according to court records.

Murray, who was arrested on Aug. 21 in Montgomery County and bonded out on Aug. 23, is being represented by Jimmy Turk, a Radford based attorney who recently represented former Virginia Tech football Isimemen Etute in a second-degree murder trail.

The Roanoke Times was unable to reach Turk on Tuesday night for comment.

A Tech spokesperson told The Roanoke Times that the university was aware of the charges, but had no comment. Murray wasn't at practice Tuesday during the portions open to the media and a spokesperson later listed him as "unavailable."

The Delaware native transferred to Virginia Tech from Coffeyville Community College in 2019. He was battling for a starting spot during fall camp against Armani Chatman at cornerback. Murray has 55 career tackles with three interceptions and nine pass breakups.

"Brion has done some really good things, and after challenging Armani, he's put together arguably his best stretch since I've been here and maybe since he's been here," Tech coach Brent Pry said Aug. 10. "I feel good about that. Competition leads to development and improvement and those two guys are in a good room right there." ​