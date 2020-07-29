Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley opts out of 2020 season

“After much consideration with my family, I have decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season and begin preparing for the 2021 NFL draft,” Farley said surrounded by his father Robert and brother Joshua. “I am opting out due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt outs going in football right now. I tragically lost my mother Robin January 2, 2018 to an illness and I can not afford to lose another parent or loved one. Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I can’t ignore what’s going in my heart. I must make the decision that brings me the most peace. Thank you Virginia Tech, my coaches, my teammates and anybody that has supported me in the past.”