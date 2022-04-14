Virginia Tech defensive back DJ Harvey settling in at nickel with first-team defense

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech corner DJ Harvey saw an opening when his new position coach Derek Jones asked him about playing nickel before spring camp.

Harvey was looking at an uphill battle at corner this season with the Hokies returning three veterans at the position (Dorian Strong, Armani Chatman and Brion Murray), but the reconfigured nickel position didn’t have that kind of line.

“It wasn't a bad decision to me,” Harvey said, on Wednesday. “I felt it was easier. You have more space to cover and you have a lot of routes as a DB you like to see."

Harvey played the position in the Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland, but that was for then defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton in a scheme where the nickel (or whip linebacker) was more of a hybrid safety. The nickel’s responsibilities in Brent Pry’s defense will be a little bit different.

“It’s a guy that can operate over that slot, whether you’re playing man or zone,” Pry said. “It’s a big blitz position for us as well. There are some moving parts to it. You have to have some savviness and kind of master the spot.”

Harvey’s role will be very dependent on down and distance with Tech shifting primarily to a 4-3 scheme, but if the coaching staff is confident in the nickel that will give them much more flexibility calling plays.

“I think if you can have a competent nickel that can be productive and execute the game plan, I think it’s a benefit for our defense,” Pry said. “He’s got a chance to be that for us.”

Harvey spends the majority of his time in practice working with Jones and the other corners. His time off the field is divided between that group and meetings led by Shawn Quinn, who is coaching nickels along with the sam linebackers.

"I mean learning the nickel back role isn't a difficult thing,” Harvey said. “It's just moving from the outside back in. You got to just embrace it, that's all I can really tell you."

That’s a mindset that Tech’s new defensive coordinator Chris Marve can appreciate. Marve praised Harvey for the way he's embraced playing with the first-team defense in his first spring camp all while maintaining a bit of swagger.

Harvey, who was the program’s lone four-star signee in 2021, is confident that his skill set will ultimately make the transition an easy one, and Marve agreed that he has all the natural tools needed to succeed.

“D.J. is pretty instinctive in there,” Marve said. “I think he plays splits really well, he uses his skillset really well, has really good feet, and when his eyes are in the right place, he’s been pretty effective.”

Quinn is similarly impressed.

“He’s got good man coverage skills, is a good blitzer,” Quinn said. “He’s very competitive and takes it real seriously...He’s always looking to get an edge and get better, and you always want to coach those kind of guys, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Harvey is having fun as well with one exception — the cold weather. The California native enjoyed the novelty of seeing snow for the first time this spring, but that’s worn off now and he’s excited the temperatures are starting to rise in Blacksburg.

"Snow is cool, but I don't like the cold, I'm a warm weather kind of guy,” Harey said, with a smile. “I like to be out in the sun chilling."

