Virginia Tech defensive back Nadir Thompson embraces team’s next man up philosophy

BLACKSBURG — Nadir Thompson didn’t get many practice reps at cornerback leading up to Saturday’s game against Duke.
Thompson was slowed by hamstring injury for much of fall camp, and the limited practice reps he did get were mostly at safety. The third-year sophomore was primarily a special teams player in 2019 after coming back from a torn ACL he suffered as a true freshman.
None of that mattered to Thompson when the coaching staff told him he would be getting the start at cornerback less than 48 hours before kickoff.
“It’s tough not knowing when that time is going to come but coach Fuente just makes sure that we are prepared for that opportunity when we get that chance to be out there on the field, and I was just waiting,” Thompson said. “And then when my chance came, I just did what I had to do.”
The Hokies headed to Durham without their top four cornerbacks (Jermaine Waller, Armani Chatman, Brion Murray and Devin Taylor). Starting safety Divine Deablo also didn’t play.
Thompson started alongside true freshman Dorian Strong, and both corners played all 80 of the team’s defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. Strong was targeted nine times and allowed four catches for 88 yards while Thompson was targeted five times and allowed three catches for 41 yards.
Strong had the team’s lone pass breakup.
“I know he’s a competitor so when they called both of our numbers that game I knew on the other side of the field I would get someone who was giving 110 percent, just like I’m giving 110 percent,” Thompson said. “I knew he wouldn’t get in there and budge at all.”
Tech’s options behind Thompson and Strong included a pair of walk-on cornerbacks (they would have needed to pull players from offense if they needed to go deeper than that), but Thompson said he didn’t let the pressure get to him in his first career start.
“It’s the next man up mentality,” Thompson said. “I know it’s 11 guys, or 10 guys on the field that has my back and I just have to do my job and then everybody else will do their job.”
Thompson didn’t even have his position coach Ryan Smith to lean on during the game — Smith and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton weren’t cleared to participate — but the group got an assist from the defense’s director of player development Pierson Prioleau.
The Tech alum coached the cornerbacks in the 38-31 win.
“It wasn’t really much of a change because throughout the week he’s always with us,” Thompson said of Prioleau. “He’s like the assistant cornerbacks coach. We see him throughout the week. When it was his chance to be the head guy for the corners we all knew to expect the same thing that we would be expected of if Coach Smith was there.”
Now Tech’s attention turns to a talented North Carolina team that has one of the conference’s top quarterbacks in Sam Howell. The Hokies haven’t announced who will be available in the secondary for Saturday’s game, but Thompson will be ready once again.
“We’re just going to prepare like we do every week,” Thompson said. “...Whatever they bring out on the field, we’ll be prepared to defend it.”
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
