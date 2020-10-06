Virginia Tech defensive back Nadir Thompson embraces team’s next man up philosophy

Strong had the team’s lone pass breakup.

“I know he’s a competitor so when they called both of our numbers that game I knew on the other side of the field I would get someone who was giving 110 percent, just like I’m giving 110 percent,” Thompson said. “I knew he wouldn’t get in there and budge at all.”​

Tech’s options behind Thompson and Strong included a pair of walk-on cornerbacks (they would have needed to pull players from offense if they needed to go deeper than that), but Thompson said he didn’t let the pressure get to him in his first career start.

“It’s the next man up mentality,” Thompson said. “I know it’s 11 guys, or 10 guys on the field that has my back and I just have to do my job and then everybody else will do their job.”

Thompson didn’t even have his position coach Ryan Smith to lean on during the game — Smith and defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton weren’t cleared to participate — but the group got an assist from the defense’s director of player development Pierson Prioleau.

The Tech alum coached the cornerbacks in the 38-31 win.