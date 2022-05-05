Virginia Tech defensive back Nadir Thompson enters transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive back Nadir Thompson announced Thursday he was entering the transfer portal.

Thompson played in 27 games over his four years with the Hokies. His lone career start came in a 38-31 win over Duke in 2020 when much of the secondary was sidelined with COVID-19. He had nine career tackles (eight solo) and a forced fumble.

“First, I’ll start by saying thank you to the current staff at Virginia Tech and the past staff for giving me the opportunity to further my education and football endeavors,” Thompson tweeted. “Second, I would like to thank my friends and family who supported me along my journey here at Virginia Tech. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility left.”

Thompson was a three-star signee in Tech’s 2018 class out of Southern Nash High School in North Carolina with a list of scholarship offers that included ones from Duke, N.C. State, Virginia and Wake Forest.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pounder spent spring camp working at cornerback. Most of his practice reps came with the second- and third-team defense.

He would have provided Tech a veteran backup at the position, but wasn’t really in the mix for a starting spot with Dorian Strong, Armani Chatman and Brion Murray getting the bulk of the first team reps while second-year defensive back DJ Harvey emerged as the likely starter at nickel.

Thompson’s decision leaves the Hokies with 82 projected scholarship players for the fall, but that number doesn’t include Nebraska transfer defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne.

New head coach Brent Pry has talked about potentially targeting additional transfers — he listed offensive line, wide receiver and defensive back as priorities — if additional room on the roster opened up.

Thompson is the seventh Hokies player to enter the transfer portal since the end of spring camp.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.