Virginia Tech defensive backs coach Derek Jones trying to hit four corners by opener

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive backs coach Derek Jones has a magic number in mind for the fall.

“What I want to do is get at least four guys in that room starting the season that we’re comfortable with winning a football game, not just going out there playing,” Jones said, after Friday’s practice. “Because if you’re not comfortable with the corners, there’s a lot of things you can’t do.”

Three corners have already reached that status.

Jones along with head coach Brent Pry haven’t been shy about hyping up Dorian Strong in recent weeks. Strong has two-years of starting experience under his belt and is expected to be Tech’s starting field corner.

“Dorian has had a great camp, I couldn't be more excited about that guy,” Pry said, at Tech’s media day. “He's continued to get better, but he's making plays each and every practice.”

Armani Chatman and Brion Murray are competing for playing time at boundary corner opposite Strong. Pry described it as one of the more competitive position battles on the team through the first two weeks of fall camp.

“I think it’s making both of them better,” Jones added.

The fourth spot is more of a wide open competition with DJ Harvey, Nyke Johnson, Elijah Howard and Cam Johnson all vying for playing time. Jones said the team’s upcoming scrimmages will be a key factor in determining who gets that spot on the two-deep.

Harvey is a redshirt freshman also getting reps and came out of spring camp working with the first-team defense at nickel, but that role won’t pigeon-hole him into those specific packages.

“We had a spring, those guys have done a lot of things in the offseason, but until we get out there and allow them to play and allow them to compete, I don’t want to say anybody’s in that position right now,” Jones said. “...I’m excited to see who wins it.”

Jones said he would even consider safeties for the spot if they were the next best overall player on the defense.

“That’s why I call all my guys cheetahs, I never really want to get into the boundary corner, field corner, or the safety aspect as we move forward in recruiting,” Jones said. “We want to recruit DBs that are versatile. And we don’t want to play a guy just because he’s the backup corner if he’s not the next best player.”