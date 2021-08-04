Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton balances out safety depth ahead of fall camp

“I wouldn’t say I was surprised,” Daley said, on Wednesday. “When I came into college, even my freshman year, I was moved around a lot. That showed me and taught me to learn a lot of positions.”

Hamilton regretted not being able to get Daley practice reps at free safety in the spring — Daley suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a portion of camp — but the defender got experience at all three safety spots during his three year stint at Vanderbilt.

Daley played in 35 games (18 starts) for the Commodores before opting out in 2020. He had 57 tackles (35 solo) with three interceptions and two passes defended in 2019.

He focused a good portion of the offseason on familiarizing himself with Tech’s entire secondary, and it was inquisitive nature during position meetings that gave Hamilton confidence he would flourish no matter where he lined up this fall.

“He wanted to learn both positions, and I picked up on that,” Hamilton said. “He knew it was on the way potentially, and as I saw him process everything, it made me see he could handle that."

Hamilton isn’t the only one that has faith in Daley.