Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton balances out safety depth ahead of fall camp

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton broke some news on Wednesday in his debut appearance at the team’s media day.
The event was canceled during his first year as coordinator in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hamilton, who is also the team’s safeties coach, announced that Vanderbilt transfer Tae Daley is moving over to free safety when the Hokies open fall camp on Thursday. Hamilton decided he needed to balance out the experience at the safety spots after Devon Hunter returned from a suspension.
“It's a smart guy, communicating position,” Hamilton said, of free safety. “I think that's where he's (Daley) going to have value. It also gives us a little bit of age over there."
Daley competed for the starting job at boundary safety alongside Devin Taylor during spring.
Hunter would have given Hamilton three experienced players at boundary safety while the competition at free safety was between Keonta Jenkins, a second-year freshman, and Jalen Stroman, an early enrollee from the 2021 signing class.
Taylor had already changed positions once since enrolling in August as a corner out of Illinois State. In 2018, then defensive coordinator Bud Foster decided Hunter was better suited at the boundary spot after trying him out there in 2018.
“I wouldn’t say I was surprised,” Daley said, on Wednesday. “When I came into college, even my freshman year, I was moved around a lot. That showed me and taught me to learn a lot of positions.”
Hamilton regretted not being able to get Daley practice reps at free safety in the spring — Daley suffered a hamstring injury that sidelined him for a portion of camp — but the defender got experience at all three safety spots during his three year stint at Vanderbilt.
Daley played in 35 games (18 starts) for the Commodores before opting out in 2020. He had 57 tackles (35 solo) with three interceptions and two passes defended in 2019.
He focused a good portion of the offseason on familiarizing himself with Tech’s entire secondary, and it was inquisitive nature during position meetings that gave Hamilton confidence he would flourish no matter where he lined up this fall.
“He wanted to learn both positions, and I picked up on that,” Hamilton said. “He knew it was on the way potentially, and as I saw him process everything, it made me see he could handle that."
Hamilton isn’t the only one that has faith in Daley.
His new teammates have been quick to name him as a player to watch this offseason, and that continued on Wednesday. Daley smiled when asked about the praise, but he made it clear he’s just getting started.