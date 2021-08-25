Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton reveals Tae Daley’s new role

“I think he’s most naturally suited to the boundary safety position, but at the free safety spot ... that gives us a veteran presence there, and really it’s not a ton of difference between those two positions,” Hamilton said.

Daley played in 35 games (18 starts) at Vanderbilt before opting out in 2020. He had 57 tackles (35 solo) with three interceptions and two passes defended in 2019. He spent time at all three safety positions (including nickel) during his time in the SEC.

Hamilton saw that versatility on film when he scouted Daley before signing him and is excited to lean on that to bolster the Hokies secondary.

“That’s kind of how I envision it playing out,” Hamilton said. “If he carves a niche out for himself or we have injuries or depth or whatever as the season goes, he may settle into a spot. But right now, he’s kind of the veteran swing guy for us.

Daley said he was eager to help out wherever he was needed at the team’s media day on Aug. 4. He viewed the position switch to free safety at the time as a sign of the coaching staff’s confidence in him.

“It means a lot to put that trust in me, and understand that I’m able to not only do the job, but excel at it,” Daley said.

