Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton will coach against North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton was cleared to participate in Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

A team spokesman confirmed that Hamilton was with the team in Chapel Hill and will coach the defense on Saturday. He has been back with the team since earlier in the week.

Hamilton hadn’t been coaching in person since being ruled out for the team’s season opener against North Carolina State on Sept. 26.

Tech coach Justin Fuente had to rework the defensive coaching chart with Hamilton sidelined in the 48 hours leading up to kickoff each of the last two weeks. Defensive backs coach Ryan Smith called plays in the opener, but missed the Duke game.

Linebackers coach Tracy Claeys and defensive quality control coach Jack Tyler filled in for Hamilton in Durham.

Tech has the No. 38 ranked defense in the FBS (398 yards per game allowed) out of 75 teams playing and No. 35 scoring defense (27.5 points allowed).

Fuente wasn’t sure about the timetable for Hamilton’s return when he was asked about it earlier in the week, but Tech defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt indicated that Hamilton was already back at practice.

“It was pretty wild, the NC State game where the morning of the game it was like, ‘Hey, everyone tested negative except one person, and that one person is our defensive coordinator, Coach Ham.’” Hewitt said. “So it was pretty wild. We didn’t look back. He’s not there, but we’ve got to do it for him. And Coach Smith did a great job last week. Jack Tyler did a great job filling in as well. But we’ve got Coach Ham back and we’re excited to have him back.”

Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

