Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton won't coach against Duke

DURHAM — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton didn't travel to Durham with the team and won't coach in Saturday's game against Duke.

Hamilton, who was named Bud Foster's successor last December, didn't coach in the team's season opener last week against N.C. State. The team FaceTimed from the locker room after the game to celebrate the victory.

According to a team spokesperson, Hamilton is still not cleared to participate in team activities. The team had a significant number of players and coaches sidelined in recent weeks from COVID-19 (positive test or in quarantine).

The team isn't commenting on the status of individual players and coaches other than to announce they are unavailable before kickoff.