Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton won't coach against Duke

DURHAM — Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton didn't travel to Durham with the team and won't coach in Saturday's game against Duke.
Hamilton, who was named Bud Foster's successor last December, didn't coach in the team's season opener last week against N.C. State. The team FaceTimed from the locker room after the game to celebrate the victory.
According to a team spokesperson, Hamilton is still not cleared to participate in team activities. The team had a significant number of players and coaches sidelined in recent weeks from COVID-19 (positive test or in quarantine).
The team isn't commenting on the status of individual players and coaches other than to announce they are unavailable before kickoff.
Defensive backs coach Ryan Smith called plays for the Hokies last week, but he was also listed as unavailable. Tech held the Wolfpack to 139 rushing yards (3.3 yards per carry), had two interceptions and six sacks in the 45-24 win.
According to a team spokesperson, Tech will take a by committee approach to calling plays. Linebackers coach Tracy Claeys, who missed last week, is back on the sidelines against Duke.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!