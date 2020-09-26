Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton won't coach Saturday against N.C. State

Hamilton played for coach Frank Beamer from 2002-05, returned to Blacksburg in 2018 as the program’s director of player development for the defense. Fuente pegged Hamilton as a "rising star" in the coaching profession when he promoted him to replace Ty Nix to coach the team's safeties.

"Justin has earned this opportunity to lead our defense and our football team," Fuente said at the time. "Everyone in our program has a great deal of respect for him and his abilities. Coach Foster has reiterated to me on several occasions that Justin is ready for this next step in his coaching career.”