Virginia Tech defensive end Justin Beadles enters the transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end Justin Beadles announced he was transferring on Friday night.
“I would like to thank God, Coach (Justin) Fuente, Coach (Justin) Hamitlon as well as Coach (Darryl) Tapp and the rest of the Virginia Tech coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to help further my athletic career,” he tweeted. “However, after talking to my family and giving it much consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
Beadles was one of four defensive ends — Robert Wooten, Alec Bryant and Derrell Bailey — that signed with the Hokies in the 2021 signing class.
The then three-star recruit out of Sandy Creek High School in Georgia picked the Hokies from a list of 17 scholarship offers including ones from Boston College, Arizona State, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri and Syracuse.
He didn’t play last year, but Tech's coaching staff was encouraged by the progress he made in the weight room since signing with the program. The numbers listed for Beadles on Tech’s roster (6-foot-5, 232 pounds) haven’t been updated since last year.
“Beadles has put on like 20 pounds,” Fuente told The Roanoke Times, in February. “He’s changing his body every day. Beadles knows that it’s going to be a process for him. We didn’t take him because of what he was. But we took him because of what he could be if he can continue to just stay the path. And he’s done that thus far. He looks like a different person just from a physical standpoint. He’s still a very young inexperienced player that’s got a long way to go.”
Beadles departure leaves the Hokies with nine scholarship defensive ends going into the fall including two true freshmen.
Amare Barno and Emmanuel Belmar are the likely first team tandem at defensive end going into the fall. Barno was one of Tech’s breakout players last year with 6.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in his first season at the position.
Beadles is the second defensive lineman to enter the transfer portal this month. Defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford entered the transfer portal and has since verbally committed to Southern Miss.