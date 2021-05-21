Virginia Tech defensive end Justin Beadles enters the transfer portal

“Beadles has put on like 20 pounds,” Fuente told The Roanoke Times, in February. “He’s changing his body every day. Beadles knows that it’s going to be a process for him. We didn’t take him because of what he was. But we took him because of what he could be if he can continue to just stay the path. And he’s done that thus far. He looks like a different person just from a physical standpoint. He’s still a very young inexperienced player that’s got a long way to go.”