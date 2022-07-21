Virginia Tech defensive end Pheldarius Payne likely out for the season

CHARLOTTE — Virginia Tech defensive end Pheldarius Payne will likely miss the 2022 season with an achilles injury he suffered in June.

Tech coach Brent Pry said at the ACC Kickoff in Charlotte that it was a non-contact injury, and that it would be “tough” for him to make it back before the end of the season.

Pry wouldn’t rush him back to play a couple games since Payne could redshirt and retain a year of eligibility. Payne, who started his career at Lackawanna Community College, transferred to Tech in May after two years at Nebraska.

“I doubt that we would burn a couple games if he had a chance (to come back in 2023),” Pry said.

Pry was excited about adding the veteran to a rotation at defensive end that features three players that just moved there from different positions and a pair of true freshmen.

Payne had 40 career tackles with 4.5 tackles for a loss and three sacks at Nebraska. The lone veterans at the position going into the fall for the Hokies are TyJuan Garbutt, Jaylen Griffin and Eli Adams. Griffin missed spring camp recovering from a knee injury, but was cleared to fully participate in the team’s summer workouts.

“I was excited about what he was bringing,” Pry said. “To be honest, more than anything, it was devastating for him. He was super excited about the opportunity.”

Pry recruited Payne when the defender was coming out of Lackawanna, a junior college less than three hours away from Penn State’s campus. Payne suffered a shoulder injury that prevented him from signing with PSU.

“He ended up at Nebraska and got his shoulder fixed, he was their third guy,” Pry said, in June. “He’s looking for a chance to have more of an impact.”

Tech only signed one transfer on the defensive side of the ball after Pry took over. Pry still has one open scholarship spot that he could use to add depth at the position — the coaching staff was also considering adding an offensive line or defensive back — but he hasn't decided if he's going to sign an additional player or hand out a scholarship to a walk-on.