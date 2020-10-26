Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt back with the team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is back working with the team after missing fall camp and the first five games of the season dealing with what coach Justin Fuente described as a “personal family matter.”

Garbutt had to go through COVID-19 protocols before being cleared to return to practice, and it could be a few more weeks before he’s dressed out on game day.

“Certainly I do not believe it’ll be this week unless I’m just blown away by something or something crazy happens, but he’s been back kind of training and running, kind of getting back in the flow the last couple weeks, and we’ll start working him back into practice a little bit while still training him in terms of conditioning and stuff off the field,” Fuente said.

Garbutt had 31 tackles (13 solo) with 3.5 tackles for a loss, a sack and eight quarterback hurries last season starting alongside Emmanuel Belmar. He’s made 16 career starts (and played in 24 games) for the Hokies.