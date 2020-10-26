Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt back with the team

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt is back working with the team after missing fall camp and the first five games of the season dealing with what coach Justin Fuente described as a “personal family matter.”
Garbutt had to go through COVID-19 protocols before being cleared to return to practice, and it could be a few more weeks before he’s dressed out on game day.
“Certainly I do not believe it’ll be this week unless I’m just blown away by something or something crazy happens, but he’s been back kind of training and running, kind of getting back in the flow the last couple weeks, and we’ll start working him back into practice a little bit while still training him in terms of conditioning and stuff off the field,” Fuente said.
Garbutt had 31 tackles (13 solo) with 3.5 tackles for a loss, a sack and eight quarterback hurries last season starting alongside Emmanuel Belmar. He’s made 16 career starts (and played in 24 games) for the Hokies.
The defender will try to work his way back into a rotation that now features Youngstown State grad transfer Justus Reed and linebacker turned defensive end Amare Barno. Reed has 2.5 sacks with three quarterback hurries while Barno leads the team with 3.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss.
Tech has 18 sacks this season with 10.5 of those coming from the team’s defensive ends. The Hokies defensive ends combined for 8.5 sacks in 2019 and 12 in 2018.
The rotation this year at defensive end also includes Emmanuel Belamar, Zion Debose, Jaylen Griffin, Eli Adams and Robert Wooten.
Garbutt’s eventual return to the lineup still won’t cost the fourth-year junior a year of eligibility. The NCAA announced before the season that all fall student-athletes would receive a blanket waiver for 2020 giving them an additional year of eligibility.
Mike Niziolek is the Virginia Tech football beat writer for The Roanoke Times. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.
