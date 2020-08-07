Virginia Tech defensive end TyJuan Garbutt not with team for fall camp, could miss 2020 season

Virginia Tech is down another defensive starter heading into camp.

The Hokies originally were expected to return all but one defensive starter from the 2019 season before receiving news last week that first-team All-ACC defensive back Caleb Farley was opting out of the season.

Before the team's first practice on Friday, Tech coach Justin Fuente added a second name to the list when he announced that the Hokies will likely be without defensive end TyJuan Garbutt as the Fredericksburg native remains at home dealing with a family issue.

“This is non-COVID, certainly non-discipline related,” Fuente said. “This is a family matter, a personal family matter that he’s having to deal with. I do not know -- he’s still on scholarship, he’s going to go to school this fall. I do not know if he’ll play. It’s a fairly serious deal with his family.”

Garbutt had 31 tackles (13 solo) with 3.5 tackles for a loss, a sack and eight quarterback hurries.