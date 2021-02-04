Virginia Tech defensive ends Alec Bryant, Justin Beadles are ‘on the right track‘

BLACKSBURG — Four-star signees have been hard to come by in Blacksburg the last two years.
Virginia Tech defensive lineman Alec Bryant, who was part of the 2020’s signing class, is the program’s only four-star signee in the last two recruiting cycles. According to 247 Sports, he was the highest ranked signee in the class (No. 329 nationally).
Bryant had 24 scholarship offers in high school including ones from LSU, Arizona, Arkansas, Houston, Miami, Oklahoma and Oregon. Tech made a late push for Bryant and he verbally committed on early signing day in December 2019.
Tech coach Justin Fuente spoke about the team’s plans for Bryant along with a few of the other defensive lineman his fellow 2020 signees during a press conference for national signing day on Wednesday.
Bryant was one of four defensive lineman in the 2020 signing class along with Robert Wooten, Justin Beadles and Derrell Bailey.
Wooten, a fellow Texan, was the only one to get meaningful playing time as a true freshman. He had three tackles and quarterback hurry in 10 games. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 140 snaps and 20 or more snaps in five different games.
Bryant's only snap as a true freshman came in the final minutes of the season-finale against Virginia with the game put away. Beadles (four games) and Bailey (one game) played limited special teams reps.
Fuente announced Bailey is moving over to the offensive line while Bryant and Beadles will remain among a crowded field at defensive end.
“All of those young guys have had good work in the weight room,” Fuente said of Bryant and Beadles. “Good development. They’re on the right track in terms of their body and their development. I’m not saying, I don’t know when they’ll be contributors but they’re on the right track in terms of their growth and development physically.”
The Hokies have 12 scholarship defensive ends going into next season with Emmanuel Belmar and Amare Barno penciled in atop the depth chart.
Tech has less depth at defensive tackle where they have seven scholarship players including recently signed Clemson transfer Jordan Williams. Bryant has experience at both positions having played tackle for Shadow Creek High School as a senior, but the 6-foot-3, 240-pounder worked at defensive end throughout the fall.
Fuente said he’s been particularly pleased with the transformation Beadles has gone through since arriving on campus. He was listed coming out of fall camp at 6-foot-5 and 232 pounds, but those numbers are likely outdated.
Beadles signed with Tech last year out of Sandy Creek High School in Georgia. The three-star signee picked the Hokies from a list of 17 scholarship offers including ones from Boston College, Arizona State, LSU, Mississippi State, Missouri and Syracuse.
“Beadles has put on like 20 pounds,” Fuente said. “He’s changing his body every day. Beadles knows that it’s going to be a process for him. We didn’t take him because of what he was. But we took him because of what he could be if he can continue to just stay the path. And he’s done that thus far. He looks like a different person just from a physical standpoint. He’s still a very young inexperienced player that’s got a long way to go.”