Virginia Tech defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford enters transfer portal

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford has entered the transfer portal.
Crawford took advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted all fall student-athletes to come back for the 2021 season as a sixth-year senior.
He played a limited role for the Hokies last season thanks to a knee injury. He only played 84 snaps in eight games and had four tackles (1.5 for a loss). He tried to play through the injury in the opener and suffered a setback that forced him to sit out the team’s next two games.
“I was trying to push myself more than I needed to push myself,” Crawford told reporters in October. “I was being hard headed. The coaches said, you need to chill out, you need to chill out. But I was being hard headed. I said, I can go, I can go. And then, got out there, had to come right out.”
Crawford was healthy for spring camp, but had fallen back on the depth chart with the first team defense expected to feature a rotation of Norell Pollard, Mario Kendricks and Clemson transfer Jordan Williams.
Last year’s injury prevented Crawford from building on a solid debut season as a JUCO transfer in 2019 for the Hokies. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the team’s highest graded defensive lineman (77.2) and had highest pass-rushing grade (81.2) in the group.
He had 21 quarterback pressures — four sacks, six quarterback hits and 11 quarterback hurries — in 11 starts.
One of the more memorable moments Crawford had during the first year of his tenure at Tech came in the pregame of the Belk Bowl when he was at the center of a pre-game confrontation with Kentucky.
Former Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden punched an unsuspecting Crawford in the face as the teams shouted at each other while briefly sharing the field for some early stretching. There was no penalty thrown since it happened more than 60 minutes away from kickoff.
“I went over there to break it up, and separate some stuff,” Crawford said, in October. “All of a sudden I get hit. I was like, what’s going on? And, man, all of a sudden I get a bunch of texts on my phone. You’re on TV. You’re on national TV. And then after the season, a rule gets made cause of you. I’m like, wow. That’s crazy.”
The incident led to a rule change that now gives officials jurisdiction of the field 90 minutes before kickoff. The rule also mandates all players be identified by number and that a coach be on the field for all pregame warmups to help eliminate what it describes as “negative interactions” between teams.