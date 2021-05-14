Virginia Tech defensive tackle DaShawn Crawford enters transfer portal

He had 21 quarterback pressures — four sacks, six quarterback hits and 11 quarterback hurries — in 11 starts.

One of the more memorable moments Crawford had during the first year of his tenure at Tech came in the pregame of the Belk Bowl when he was at the center of a pre-game confrontation with Kentucky.

Former Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden punched an unsuspecting Crawford in the face as the teams shouted at each other while briefly sharing the field for some early stretching. There was no penalty thrown since it happened more than 60 minutes away from kickoff.

“I went over there to break it up, and separate some stuff,” Crawford said, in October. “All of a sudden I get hit. I was like, what’s going on? And, man, all of a sudden I get a bunch of texts on my phone. You’re on TV. You’re on national TV. And then after the season, a rule gets made cause of you. I’m like, wow. That’s crazy.”